'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports

Statistics Canada is reporting a “significant increase” in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year.

According to the report released Tuesday — “Sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, 2022” — approximately 1,960 regular force members, about 3.5 per cent, “reported that they were sexually assaulted in the military workplace or outside of the workplace in an incident that involved CAF or other military members in the 12 months preceding the survey.”

That figure is up from 1.7 per cent in 2016, and 1.6 per cent in 2018, when previous surveys were conducted, according to Statistics Canada.

The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women (7.5 per cent), compared to men (2.8 per cent) which is “consistent with previous findings,” and is an increase for both.

The survey collects data for instances of “sexual attacks, unwanted sexual touching, and sexual activity where the victim was unable to consent.”

“The Canadian Armed Forces is committed to eliminating all forms of misconduct, including sexual misconduct,” wrote Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s results from the Survey on Sexual Misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces shows that, while we have made progress in some areas, we still have work to do.”

“We will continue to listen to our members and their lived experiences, and to ensure they have access to the necessary supports and services if or when they need them,” he added.

