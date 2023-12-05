Politics

    • 'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports

    Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne Eyre waits to appear before the Standing Commitee on National Defence providing a briefing on the mandate and priorities of the minister of national defence in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby) Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne Eyre waits to appear before the Standing Commitee on National Defence providing a briefing on the mandate and priorities of the minister of national defence in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)

    Statistics Canada is reporting a “significant increase” in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year.

    According to the report released Tuesday — “Sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, 2022” — approximately 1,960 regular force members, about 3.5 per cent, “reported that they were sexually assaulted in the military workplace or outside of the workplace in an incident that involved CAF or other military members in the 12 months preceding the survey.”

    That figure is up from 1.7 per cent in 2016, and 1.6 per cent in 2018, when previous surveys were conducted, according to Statistics Canada.

    The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women (7.5 per cent), compared to men (2.8 per cent) which is “consistent with previous findings,” and is an increase for both.

    The survey collects data for instances of “sexual attacks, unwanted sexual touching, and sexual activity where the victim was unable to consent.”

    “The Canadian Armed Forces is committed to eliminating all forms of misconduct, including sexual misconduct,” wrote Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s results from the Survey on Sexual Misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces shows that, while we have made progress in some areas, we still have work to do.”

    “We will continue to listen to our members and their lived experiences, and to ensure they have access to the necessary supports and services if or when they need them,” he added.

    More to come.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News