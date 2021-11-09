OTTAWA -- Saskatchewan’s premier says it's time for the province to flex its provincial muscles.

“We’re going to have to make every effort to determine our own destiny,” Scott Moe told Joyce Napier on CTV’s Power Play Tuesday. “What we see coming from the federal government is not consultation.”

Moe said the federal government did not consult provincial officials on the promises made at the United Nations climate conference COP26, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to put a cap on oil and gas emissions and slash oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030.

Moe tweeted out Tuesday that “Saskatchewan needs to be a nation within a nation” and that the province needs to stand up for itself when the federal government implements detrimental policies.

He told CTV’s Power Play that the province will “make every effort to take up every jurisdictional place that we have" to ensure the province is treated fairly by the federal government.

“Any and all options most certainly will be on the table,” he said.

Scott Moe explains Saskatchewan’s autonomy in the video at the top of this article.