Registration opens Friday for first subsidized flights bringing Ukrainians to Canada

Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues

Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader

Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.

How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in

It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.

What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded

Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.

  • Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?

    The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.

  • Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports

    Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.

