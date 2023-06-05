Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
The funding, to be announced by Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien later today, is being provided to Fierté Canada Pride to distribute to local event organizers who apply for assistance.
In mid-May, the national association of Canadian Pride organizations sent the federal government an "emergency funding proposal" asking for $1.5 million to help cover increased safety and security costs, stemming from concerns over a rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate, violence, and threats.
"Every day, we witness attacks in person at events and online targeting community leaders, event organizers, elected representatives, venues, artists and performers, families and young people," reads Fierté Canada Pride's proposal.
Among the measures the organization said are costing more for the 2023 Pride season: security and police services, volunteer training, insurance premiums, and emergency planning materials.
This funding will go towards expenses related to:
- Vehicle and crowd control;
- Barricades and fencing;
- Municipal emergency service costs;
- Paid-duty police or private security;
- Training for staff and volunteers; and
- Safety gear such as high-visibility vests and radios.
This one-time emergency funding allocation will be coming from an equality-focused program within Ien's department, and fits into the federal government's LGBTQ2S+ "Action Plan" unveiled last August.
The funding, sources tell CTV News, will be allocated to festivals that seek it, based on their size.
For example, large Pride events such as those in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver will be pitching for their share of a $750,000 budget, while another $600,000 would be divided up between medium-sized festivals in cities such as Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax, as well as Pride events in smaller locations.
While some larger Pride festivals have been used to accounting for security costs associated with organizing their events, some smaller towns and communities are facing having to hire security for the first time.
With planning well underway for the 2023 Pride season, the funding is expected to be able to move out the door quickly.
Fierté Canada Pride is also being granted $150,000 for training, support, and program administration, which is expected to include developing emergency planning and safety-related guidance that can be used across the country.
In just the last few months, protests at drag brunches and drag story-time events across Canada have resulted in clashes between participants and protesters, some requiring police intervention, while other events have had to be cancelled or postponed due to security concerns sparked by violent threats.
In making this request to the federal government, Fierté Canada Pride cited several recent incidents, as well as the latest hate crimes report from Statistics Canada noting a 64 per cent increase in hate crimes targeting individuals over their sexual orientation between 2019 and 2021.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Wildfire risk remains well above average across Canada this month
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
Conservatives call on feds to see killer Bernardo returned to maximum-security prison
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he understands how 'shocked and appalled' Canadians are at the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
Canadians spending 30 per cent more on travel compared to pre-pandemic levels
Canadians are continuing to spend more money on travel as the industry rebounds slowly from pandemic disruptions, according to a recent report — but many are opting for closer destinations, with travel to the U.S. on the rise.
Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror kicked off Monday without him present -- and the judge was not happy.
Inquest opens into 2017 deaths of Hydro One workers killed in helicopter crash
An inquest into the deaths of four Hydro One employees killed in a December 2017 helicopter crash in eastern Ontario has begun.
Flair tops Canadian airlines with average number of complaints per 100 flights: CTA
The Canadian Transportation Agency says Flair Airlines Ltd. has the highest number of complaints per 100 flights of all the major airlines in Canada, as airlines have had a rocky recovery year with delayed and cancelled flights.
WATCH | Safety campaign shows falls, close calls involving kids in train stations
Australia's transit society Queensland Rail is using CCTV video of real-life falls and near-miss involving children at train stations in a new safety campaign.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Wildfire risk remains well above average across Canada this month
An area of land 11 times bigger than the city of Toronto burned from wildfires in the past four days -- Canada's worst spring wildfire season to date.
-
Conservatives call on feds to see killer Bernardo returned to maximum-security prison
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he understands how 'shocked and appalled' Canadians are at the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
-
Inquest opens into 2017 deaths of Hydro One workers killed in helicopter crash
An inquest into the deaths of four Hydro One employees killed in a December 2017 helicopter crash in eastern Ontario has begun.
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
World
-
Plane destroyed after flying over D.C., crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
Federal investigators trudged through rugged terrain Monday in search of wreckage from a business jet to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain, killing four people.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Safety campaign shows falls, close calls involving kids in train stations
Australia's transit society Queensland Rail is using CCTV video of real-life falls and near-miss involving children at train stations in a new safety campaign.
-
Former U.S. VP Pence files paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Pence fleeing for his life.
-
Death toll rises to 42 as Haiti struggles to recover from floods
The death toll from the heavy floods that hit Haiti over the weekend has risen to 42, with another 11 people missing, authorities said Monday.
-
EU top court says that Poland's justice reform infringes EU law
The European Union stepped up its rule-of-law fight with member state Poland on Monday when the bloc's highest court confirmed that Warsaw had refused to comply with EU rules on judicial independence for which it has already lost over half a billion euros in fines.
-
'I am haunted by it': Survivors of deadly train crash in India recount trauma
Several survivors of the train derailment in India, which killed 275 people and injured hundreds, say they are still struggling to comprehend the disaster.
Politics
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Wildfire risk remains well above average across Canada this month
An area of land 11 times bigger than the city of Toronto burned from wildfires in the past four days -- Canada's worst spring wildfire season to date.
Health
-
Hormone patches or creams for menopause symptoms may have lower blood pressure risk than pills
Women often use hormone therapy to relieve hot flashes and other menopause symptoms -- and new research suggests patches or creams may be safer for their blood pressure than pills.
-
Depression, living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood may lead to faster aging: study
A new Canadian-led study has found that feeling depressed, along with living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood, may lead to premature aging.
-
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
-
An out of this world opportunity: Western students to launch mini satellite aboard SpaceX mission
Constructed by a team at London, Ont.’s Western University, a tiny satellite — roughly the size of a Rubik’s cube — will ride aboard a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' swings to massive US$120.5 million opening
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' opened in U.S. and Canadian theatres with a massive US$120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original and showing the kind of movie-to-movie box-office growth that would be the envy of even the mightiest of Hollywood franchises.
-
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
-
Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumour
Kaija Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, died Friday at the age of 70.
Business
-
Flair tops Canadian airlines with average number of complaints per 100 flights: CTA
The Canadian Transportation Agency says Flair Airlines Ltd. has the highest number of complaints per 100 flights of all the major airlines in Canada, as airlines have had a rocky recovery year with delayed and cancelled flights.
-
Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of developer conference
Apple Inc shares hit a record high for the first time in 17 months on Monday, ahead of an annual software developer conference, although their market value remained short of an all-time peak of US$3 trillion.
-
Switzerland's UBS says it could complete Credit Suisse takeover on June 12
Switzerland's UBS said Monday that it expects to complete its takeover of longtime rival Credit Suisse as early as next week.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how 'code-switching' can hurt Black, Indigenous people in Canada
In a dominant white culture some Black, Indigenous and racialized people are 'code-switching' which could harm their mental health, one expert says.
-
Princess Eugenie gives birth to 2nd son
Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
-
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
Sports
-
Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina calls Russian opponent 'brave' following French Open win
Tennis player Elina Svitolina called her opponent, Russian Daria Kasatkina, a 'brave one' following the Ukrainian’s upset win on Sunday.
-
NCAA champ Rose Zhang 1st LPGA Tour winner in pro debut in 72 years, wins Mizuho in playoff
Rose Zhang lived up to all the pre-tournament hype as the next great women's golfer -- at least in her first week as a pro.
-
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic hangs up his boots at 41
AC Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Sunday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 41 after a trophy-laden career at some of Europe's top clubs.
Autos
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Alonso's long wait for 33rd F1 win goes on after disappointing Spanish GP
The prospect of Fernando Alonso ending a decade-long wait for his 33rd Formula One win in front of tens of thousands of fans at his home race proved too good to be true on Sunday.
-
Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory
Max Verstappen had warned that his Red Bull team was good enough to win every single race of the Formula One season. On Sunday he took one more step toward that ambitious sweep by easing to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.