OTTAWA -- Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will receive a shortlist of potential governor general candidates within the “next few days.”

Appearing before the Procedure and House Affairs Committee on Thursday, LeBlanc said he had hoped the work of narrowing down recommendations of Canadians to replace former governor general Julie Payette would be done sooner.

“I, in my enthusiasm, got ahead of myself in hoping that the process that I was apart of, the advisory committee the prime minister established to look at recommending a shortlist of outstanding Canadians to replace Madame Payette, I had hoped that process would have concluded earlier,” he said.

“The good news, from our perspective, is we have finished our work, the prime minister will have our recommendations in the next few days.”

He said the advisory panel hosted 12 meetings and have arrived at an “interesting” list.

Payette resigned from her post in January following an independent review into workplace harassment allegations at Rideau Hall.

“Everyone has a right to a healthy and safe work environment, at all times and under all circumstances. It appears this was not always the case at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General,” Payette said in a statement on Jan.21.

