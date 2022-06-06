Patrick Brown calls on Conservative party to release membership list

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Patrick Brown is calling on the party to release its membership list.

“I want the party to release the full membership list from all the campaigns,” Brown told Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play Monday. Candidates had until Friday to sign up voters for the party’s Sept. 10 leadership election.

“That’s what they’ve done in every previous leadership campaign,” he said. “It’s only fair.”

He told Power Play his campaign surpassed 150,000 memberships

Brown said his campaign’s membership drive did well in areas like Vancouver, Halifax and the Greater Toronto Area.

Power Play has requested interviews with all leadership candidates. Stay tuned for more interviews.