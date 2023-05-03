Parliamentary Internship Programme in flux, as academics seek House involvement
A program that for five decades has had young Canadians shadow MPs from across the political spectrum is facing an uncertain future because the model that has kept it running grates against modern labour codes and tax laws.
"The main goal for me is just to avoid any disruption to the intern experience," said Paul Thomas, head of the Parliamentary Internship Programme.
The internship brings 10 young professionals and recent university graduates onto Parliament Hill to shadow two MPs -- one from the sitting government and the other in opposition -- for 10 months
The interns help MPs with analysis and writing while also researching their own academic paper.
The program started in 1970 after a motion from a backbench MP called for the government to create a non-partisan program for young Canadians to learn about the parliamentary process and the role of MPs.
The House of Commons helps run the program with the Speaker as its patron. The Canadian Political Science Association is paid to operate the program using donations from sponsors and alumni.
That follows a deliberate formula MPs designed in 1969 to avoid political interference from government and to ensure it was not reliant on public funds.
Last week, the association sent out a notice saying it's pulling out of the arrangement by the end of 2024 after a year of trying to find a workaround.
"Maintaining the current relationship is no longer feasible," reads the letter, which was obtained by The Canadian Press.
"The arrangement between the CPSA and House of Commons has outrun its original mission."
The program's tax status has become increasingly unclear because the interns don't qualify as receiving a scholarship but also are neither students nor full employees of the House of Commons.
They were at one time considered independent contractors, but that didn't align with the reality of having the program set their work hours and vacation dates while reimbursing expenses.
In 2020, the political science association converted the interns into employees so they would qualify for COVID-19 subsidies when Parliament Hill scaled down its work at the start of the pandemic.
Since then, the association has had to take on responsibility for human resources, but it only has partial say in which organizations can sponsor the program, and it argues that could put its reputation at risk.
The academic group says it's trying to proactively avoid running into conflicts, and also has its own unrelated financial questions to manage.
It has proposed the House of Commons absorb the program -- something that came as news to the Speaker's office, which called that a "unilateral decision" by the association's board.
"As we learned of this decision just a few days ago, we are still discussing next steps and developing options to present to the House," spokeswoman Amelie Crosson wrote in an emailed statement.
"The House of Commons will continue to work with the CPSA to ensure an effective and respectful transition for the programme."
Thomas said it's unclear how the neutral House of Commons administration would be able to accept corporate donations or choose which groups to take funds from.
He said putting the internship program under House control also raises the risk of partisan meddling that MPs sought to avoid in 1969. For example, if one of the interns writes a controversial essay, a government might seek to curtail the program.
"There is that desire to keep a bit of independence for their research," Thomas said.
Provincial programs that had relied on government funding ended up being closed down, such as in Alberta and Nova Scotia.
Yet the federal program is so in demand that Thomas said 69 MPs put their name forward this year for just 20 available five-month slots.
Last November, MPs voted through the board of internal economy to raise annual funding for the program by $186,047 to adjust salaries for inflation and expand to 12 annual interns this fall, from 10.
The political science association processes invoices and expenses and employs Thomas as the program's only employee, while the House of Commons provides half a full-time employee's hours to help with logistics.
The program has more House of Commons privileges than similar internships run by universities or groups like the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and GreenPAC.
Interns qualify for many of the same perks as House staffers, such as language training, human resources support and onboarding seminars. They can fly to an MP's riding on their office budget to assist with tasks.
The program also covers moving costs and cellphone bills on top of the $35,000 salary and trips with parliamentary groups in Canada and abroad.
"We have really tried, especially in recent years, knowing that we have not always been successful, to make it accessible to anyone who has an interest," Thomas said.
He said the program is key to giving a realistic vantage point of how Parliament Hill works for people who become diplomats, civil servants, journalists and even MPs.
They enter those fields with a sense of how Parliament scrutinizes finances, who moves amendments on bills and how parties negotiate with each other.
"It is learning about the reality of politics that one cannot get from studying it," he said.
"Having people in those kinds of positions who do understand parliamentary accountability I think enriches the governance of the country."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbian capital
A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said. Media reported that one person was killed.
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
A four-day manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five neighbours ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.
Terrified of the Taliban, families of Canada's Afghan advisers plead for help
The Canadian government recruited some 45 Canadian citizens with Afghan heritage to serve as language and cultural advisers during the mission in Afghanistan, but Canadian efforts to bring their relatives to safety are falling short.
Parliamentary Internship Programme in flux, as academics seek House involvement
A program that for five decades has had young Canadians shadow MPs from across the political spectrum is facing an uncertain future because the model that has kept it running grates against modern labour codes and tax laws.
5 things to know for Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Elementary school students in Quebec find a body while on a field trip, a man allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds, and airplane noise can have a major impact on your sleep.
Writers strike looks to be a long fight, as Hollywood braces
Hollywood writers picketing to preserve pay and job security outside major studios and streamers braced for a long fight at the outset of a strike that immediately forced late-night shows into hiatus, put other productions on pause and had the entire industry slowing its roll.
Canada
-
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
-
Terrified of the Taliban, families of Canada's Afghan advisers plead for help
The Canadian government recruited some 45 Canadian citizens with Afghan heritage to serve as language and cultural advisers during the mission in Afghanistan, but Canadian efforts to bring their relatives to safety are falling short.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Second Ontario prison employee arrested in drug bust, inmate also charged: OPP
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
-
Canada's May weather forecast: Stark contrast between western, eastern parts of the country
After a confusing April in terms of temperature, residents of Western Canada may be in for a more consistently sunny May, according to the Weather Network, but it’s a different story in Eastern Canada.
World
-
Pardon frees more than 2,100 Myanmar political prisoners
Myanmar's ruling military council on Wednesday said it was releasing more than 2,100 political prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. Thousands more remain imprisoned on charges generally involving nonviolent protests or criticism of military rule, which began when the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
-
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
A woman said Tuesday that her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the seven people found shot to death at a rural Oklahoma property during a search for two missing teens and a convicted sex offender.
-
UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022
More than a quarter-billion people in 58 countries faced acute food insecurity last year due to conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, according to a report published Wednesday.
-
Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk
Pope Francis on Wednesday greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret "mission" was under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine.
-
WATCH
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
-
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Politics
-
Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was on the defensive on Tuesday over his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
-
Parliamentary Internship Programme in flux, as academics seek House involvement
A program that for five decades has had young Canadians shadow MPs from across the political spectrum is facing an uncertain future because the model that has kept it running grates against modern labour codes and tax laws.
-
Ex-CEO of Trudeau Foundation Morris Rosenberg supports independent investigation into donations
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg insists donations accepted by the organization under his leadership — which have since come under scrutiny amid foreign interference concerns — did not raise any red flags at the time.
Health
-
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Australian government cracks down on smoking and vaping
Australia's tobacco tax will be increased by billions of dollars over the next four years as the government cracks down on smoking and vaping.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter shifts course, allowing governments to post automated weather alerts and transit updates 'for free'
Twitter said Tuesday it will permit public institutions such as transit agencies and the National Weather Service to post large volumes of automated tweets for free, provided that the accounts doing so are 'verified gov or publicly owned services.'
-
Dozens of websites generating low-quality ‘clickbait’ content using AI: study
A new study from NewsGuard revealed dozens of websites around the world are using artificial intelligence to generate low-quality ‘clickbait’ articles.
-
California bill advances, requiring Google and Meta to pay for news
Big Tech companies such as Google and Meta might soon have to pay media outlets for posting and using their news content under a proposed California measure attempting to save local journalism.
Entertainment
-
'It's a spiritual thing:' Long history between Gordon Lightfoot and Massey Hall
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
-
Canadian writer David West Read nabs Tony nomination for '& Juliet'
Canadian writer David West Read was nominated Tuesday for a Tony Award for authoring "& Juliet," a jukebox musical that frames a collection of Max Martin's pop megahits.
Business
-
Stock market today: World shares mixed before Fed decision
European shares opened higher Wednesday following losses in Asia ahead of a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
-
Argentina's Fernandez seeks dollar relief from Brazil's Lula
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, vowed Tuesday to keep working to come up with a mechanism that would allow them to avoid using the U.S. dollar in trade between the neighboring nations.
-
Canadian Twitter users on why they decided to pay for their blue check mark
When Elon Musk took over Twitter last November, he quickly turned his attention to the platform's highly sought-after status symbol: the blue verification check mark.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
Cat found in box shipped from China, BC SPCA says
Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.
-
For healthy plants, test your garden's soil for pH level
Healthy plants are the most critical component of a thriving garden. And one of the best ways to keep them that way is to make sure your soil's pH level suits their needs.
Sports
-
Federal government considers financial audit of Canada Soccer: sport minister
Canada's sport minister says the federal government is looking at the tools it can use to investigate Canada Soccer, including the potential for an audit of the organization's finances.
-
Snoop Dogg plans to start youth hockey league along with Ottawa Senators bid
Rapper Snoop Dogg says he has plans to grow hockey in the U.S. if he becomes a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Panthers survive blown two-goal lead, down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 1
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists as the Florida Panthers survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.
Autos
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
-
Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers
Ride-hailing and food delivery companies say three attacks, which occurred within days of each other in Florida last month, sent new ripples of fear among some app-based drivers, and company safety policies are still better geared toward customers than workers.