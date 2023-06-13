O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address

Conservative member of Parliament Erin O'Toole speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 12, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Conservative member of Parliament Erin O'Toole speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 12, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Correctional Service of Canada is reviewing the prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo, Donald Trump is set to make a history-making court appearance, and embattled Justice Russell Brown has retired early from the Supreme Court of Canada.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social