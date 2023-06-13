O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of "performance politics" and chasing "likes" on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
The former Conservative leader and Ontario MP used his last address to the House of Commons to issue a call to colleagues to focus on what he said should be figuring out the country's national purpose.
Instead of debating that he said, "too many of us are often chasing algorithms down a sinkhole of diversion and division."
"We are becoming elected officials who judge our self-worth by how many 'likes' we get on social media, but now not how many lives we change in the real world."
"Performance politics is fuelling polarization. Virtue-signalling is replacing discussion and far too often we're just using this Chamber to generate clips, not to start national debates."
O'Toole is retiring from federal politics at the end of the month after first being elected in a byelection in 2012. From there, the lawyer and former Royal Canadian Air Force member served as parliamentary secretary to Ed Fast, then-trade minister in the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper.
Before the Conservatives lost government in 2015, O'Toole was appointed to serve as minister for veterans affairs at a troubling time for the portfolio, as the country was adjusting to the return of soldiers who fought in Afghanistan.
After the Tories lost power, O'Toole set his sights on leadership of the party, placing third in its 2017 leadership contest to replace Harper. He ultimately won its 2020 race, but was faced with leading it through the height of COVID-19-related lockdowns.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre -- whom the party elected after its MPs voted O'Toole out in early 2022 following months of internal strife and losing the 2021 federal election -- told the Commons on Monday that O'Toole "remains a statesman in our party" and thanked him for his public service.
That 2021 loss has recently been at the front of many Conservatives' minds, as O'Toole recently revealed to MPs that he was briefed by the country's spy agency on how he was a target of Chinese interference during the campaign.
Conservatives first began raising concerns during the race when they saw what they characterized as misinformation being spread about the party. O'Toole has since expressed disappointment with what he says is inaction by the Liberal government, calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to trigger a public inquiry.
He has said he accepts the outcome of of the election.
Since being ousted by his caucus, O'Toole has kept a low profile in Parliament save for some of his writings. In late December 2022, he penned a post saying he wished the coming year would bring with it more civilized political rhetoric, specifically calling out the expletive-laden flags about Trudeau, which became one of the most memorable images of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy."
It was after the hundreds of vehicles and thousands of protesters decrying Trudeau's government and COVID-19 restrictions rolled into Ottawa that O'Toole's caucus removed him as leader. The move came after O'Toole struggled to satisfy the party with his position on vaccine mandates, and was accused of flip-flopping on key Conservative policies from the carbon tax to firearms.
On Monday, O'Toole reflected on the divisiveness of the last federal election and how social media is shaping the country's politics for the worse, telling MPs, "social media did not build this great country, but it is starting to tear its democracy down."
He cautioned that if Parliament is not careful there will be a future generation of voters who have not heard a viewpoint different than their own.
"Today, too often, we're allowing conspiracy theories about the UN or the World Economic Forum go unchallenged," O'Toole said.
"We're becoming followers of our followers whenweshould be leaders."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
-
-
IN DEPTH
David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Denver Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
Nikola Jokic and Canada's Jamal Murray guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami's Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5.
5 things to know for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
The Correctional Service of Canada is reviewing the prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo, Donald Trump is set to make a history-making court appearance, and embattled Justice Russell Brown has retired early from the Supreme Court of Canada.
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
Canada
-
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
-
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Senators fear delay, prejudice in carveouts to allow Afghan aid, as House passes bill
Senators are concerned that a long-delayed Liberal bill aimed at unblocking Canadian aid in Afghanistan will bog down development groups in red tape and block access based on prejudicial bureaucracy.
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
-
A third of Canadians support changing anthem to say 'our home on native land': poll
A new poll suggests only a third of Canadians support a proposal from Mississauga, Ont., to ask the federal government to change the lyrics of the national anthem.
World
-
Chinese man arrested over anti-US graffiti at US Consulate in Hong Kong, police say
Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the U.S. Consulate, according to media reports and the police.
-
Bus driver facing charges in crash that killed 10 wedding guests denied bail in Australian court
A bus driver was driving too fast when the vehicle rolled on its side and hit a guard rail in heavy fog in an Australian wine region, killing 10 wedding guests and injuring 25 others, police alleged Tuesday.
-
U.S. military says helicopter accident in northeastern Syria left 22 American troops injured
A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire was involved.
-
Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake.
-
Richer countries like Canada must deliver proactive aid: head of UN rural food agency
The head of a UN agency working to shore up rural food systems says richer countries need to boost proactive aid to developing states, as Ottawa increasingly shifts its focus to humanitarian support for crises that have already happened.
-
India, Pakistan deploy rescuers and plan evacuations ahead of severe cyclone
India and Pakistan braced for the first severe cyclone this year expected to hit their coastal regions later this week, as authorities on Monday halted fishing activities, deployed rescue personnel and announced evacuation plans for those at risk.
Politics
-
O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of 'performance politics' and chasing 'likes' on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
-
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
Health
-
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
In a mobile health clinic housed in a retrofitted van, which parks in some of Baltimore's most drug-ravaged communities, doctors and nurses meet with patients, write prescriptions and provide basic wound care, hepatitis C treatment, packages of the overdose reversal agent naloxone and more, all free of charge.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
-
Corporate leaders more optimistic about AI than front-line employees: global survey
A new survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group reveals that optimism has increased about AI among employees compared to five years ago when generative AI was still in the lab.
-
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
-
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
Entertainment
-
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on 'Wheel of Fortune,' announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host.
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
-
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline fight back against tabloid reports
Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are speaking out against tabloid reports they say are untrue.
Business
-
Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of U.S. inflation, Fed rates decision
Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike.
-
10-cent pom poms and $5 single shoes: What's left at Nordstrom liquidation sale, as rumours swirl about its replacement
The Nordstrom flagship store in downtown Vancouver that opened with much fanfare in 2015 will close its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
More work to be done on Indigenous representation in corporate world: panel
More work needs to be done to improve Indigenous representation on corporate boards and in business, according to a panel of Indigenous women in the business world.
Lifestyle
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
-
'Big joy': How a mother and son are making hiking more accessible, one trail at a time
A mother and son duo created a group called the Wheelchair Hikers & Supporters Ontario, with the goal of making hiking more accessible for wheelchair users with a love for exploring the trails.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sports
-
Nikola Jokic's hometown in Serbia celebrates Denver Nuggets' 1st NBA title
It was barely dawn when Nikola Jokic's hardcore fans in his Serbian hometown of Sombor chanted 'MVP! MVP!' and celebrated the Denver Nuggets' first NBA title.
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
-
Nick Taylor's victory at RBC Canadian Open 'monumental' on multiple levels
Nick Taylor tossed his putter having realized what he had accomplished. That moment on Sunday was followed by thunderous cheers and jumping from the fans at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, which coincided with the reaction from fans at home across Canada, including some of Taylor's family.
Autos
-
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.
-