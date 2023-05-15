NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill "democratic controls" on the prime minister's "unfettered" powers.
Manitoba NDP MP Daniel Blaikie has presented a motion seeking to change the rules known as 'Standing Orders' to clarify what can be declared a confidence vote, and empower MPs to have authority as to whether the government of the day has the confidence of the House.
The motion also would have the effect of making it harder for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all of his successors to misuse prorogation and dissolution as political tools to reset or swerve accountability.
"The prime minister enjoys a lot of power in the Canadian system of government, but perhaps one of the most important powers that the prime minister has is the ability to dissolve or prorogue Parliament at will," Blaikie told reporters during a press conference on Parliament Hill Monday.
"What that means is the prime minister can call an election at any time that he wants. And, at any point if he's not happy with what's going on in Parliament, he can he can tear up all that work, stop Parliament with a prorogation … This is something that I don't think makes a lot of sense … because Parliament is the body that's supposed to hold the government to account."
The motion—revisiting an initiative the NDP's democratic reform critic tried to pass in the last Parliament—received its first hour of debate on Friday, and Blaikie said he's hopeful the second hour of debate and coinciding vote will be scheduled before the summer break in late June, otherwise it would be pushed to early in the fall.
In making his case for the package of reforms he calls "meaningful democratic controls" and why he thinks it should receive all party support— despite early indications that the Liberals and Conservatives won't back it— Blaikie took direct aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his pledge to remove "gatekeepers."
"The Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre spends a lot of time attacking the prime minister and attacking the gatekeeping powers of the prime minister… And, now he's got a clear opportunity to go after the gatekeeping powers of the prime minister, and where is he? Nowhere. Nowhere to be seen," Blaikie said, accusing him of being "not serious" about tackling the "unfettered power" the prime minister has.
"I say to Canadians: beware the man who criticizes gatekeepers, but has no solutions to limit their power, and asks only that you give those powers to him. That's a person to watch out for because he's not serious about attacking the problem of gatekeeping. He's just trying to become the principal gatekeeper himself."
WHAT EXACTLY DOES THE MOTION PROPOSE?
If M-79, as it's titled, receives enough votes to pass, then the Standing Orders of the House would instill a new rule stating that the government of the day "must enjoy the confidence of the House of Commons," and outline new timelines and specific parameters for what qualifies as the calling of, and debate on confidence votes.
The motion would also create a new rule requiring that either once the prime minister expresses an intention recommend to the Crown that prorogation occur—ending a session of Parliament essentially wiping away all work left unpassed—or immediately after, a confidence vote be held to determine whether the government still has the confidence of the House.
Prorogation is a procedural move prime ministers have used numerous times over the years, for a range of reasons. The last instance happened in August 2020, when Trudeau prorogued Parliament amid heat over the WE Charity controversy. Though at the time, the prime minister attributed the decision to a desire for a COVID-19 pandemic reset of the Liberal agenda.
Blaikie shot down suggestions the motion would have knock-on effects on the ongoing Liberal-NDP confidence and supply agreement that has the New Democrats propping up the governing minority Liberals on any confidence votes in exchange for progress on a slate of progressive policies.
He said he's interested in seeing the rules change because it appears minority governments are becoming more of a norm than majority governments—Canada is on its fifth minority of the 21st Century, he noted— and so it's becoming increasingly important to clarify "what the rules of engagement are."
"I think that's helpful whether you're operating under a confidence and supply agreement, or not. I think Canadians deserve to know, and parliamentarians deserve to know when a vote is happening, is it a confidence vote or not? Right now, you need to call in a bunch of constitutional experts and PhDs in order to figure out what's a confidence vote … or who's acting appropriately in the context of a parliamentary crisis."
Asked Monday whether he thinks there is any hypocrisy in the NDP pushing for reforms limiting Trudeau's ability to declare a vote a matter of confidence when his party is essentially protecting the Liberals from these votes, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said no.
He said the proposal is aligned with the party's priorities, is aimed at giving more power "to the people," and tries to tackle issues that have spanned successive Parliaments.
"We want to make sure that we're holding government to account, and we want to have better laws and better tools in place that prevent this government from eroding democracy by just arbitrarily proroguing the Parliament or deeming something confidence when it should not be," Singh said. "I think it's an important way to limit their powers, and to ensure that we have a full functioning democracy."
WHAT ARE OTHER PARTIES SAYING SO FAR?
MPs had a chance to speak to M-79 on Friday, offering early indications of how the various parties feel about these proposed reforms.
Based on discussions he's had and what he heard during last week's debate, Blaikie said it's his impression the Bloc Quebecois and Greens will vote for his motion, as will the NDP caucus.
He said the Liberals have yet to take a clear position one way or the other. During Friday's debate, Liberal MP Chandra Arya's focused on speaking to the longstanding confidence convention and the Crown's prerogatives regarding the dissolution of Parliament, while expressing an "open mind" should the House fully consider the implications the motion would have on its procedures and practices.
Speaking to the motion and detailing past prime ministers' use of prorogation to evade scrutiny over political scandals, Bloc MP Christine Normandin said she hopes Blaikie's "entirely justified" framework passes.
"Linking prorogation to a confidence vote will hopefully make a government that wants to use it… think twice about the risk of being defeated and triggering a general election," she said. "The government should never be able to hold an opposition responsible for defeating a government… on an issue that should never have been a matter of confidence."
While some Conservative MPs attended a briefing Blaikie held to explain his proposal, the party appears poised to vote against it. Blaikie will need votes from either the Liberal or Conservative caucus in order for the motion to have enough support to pass.
During Friday's debate, Conservative MP Michael Cooper questioned why his colleague was trying to make changes to the Standing Orders in such considerable ways following just two hours of debate, when it's a move historically done only on consensus or with study at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC).
"I will be unable to support this motion, primarily because of the process that the member has proposed in making changes to the Standing Orders," Cooper said, noting that while MPs have studied past prorogations, Blaikie's specific ideas haven't been consulted on. He also raised concerns over potential constitutional implications given the governor general's prorogation authorities.
"There are a number of considerations that need to be studied… And on that basis, it would be premature to adopt the motion at this time," Cooper said.
Though, Blaikie said the advice he's received from parliamentary legal council and constitutional efforts is that his motion "pushes the authority of the House of Commons right to the constitutional limit."
He also defended seeming to usurp the role of PROC in this proposed rule change, noting how many other pressing issues are currently before that panel of MPs, including a pair of studies connected to the issue of foreign interference, and another on federal riding boundary redistributions.
"I'm an action-oriented person, and I'd like to see us actually do something about this. I know that a lot of good ideas go to PROC to die," he said. "If parliamentarians in the future think that it's not working out the way it was intended, or that it can be improved upon it will be up to them… But I don't see any good reason not to move ahead to make things harder for the prime minister to abuse these powers."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American "Ten Most Wanted List" was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Advanced blood test could detect early ovarian cancer: trial
An advanced blood test is set to be offered to patients experiencing ovarian cancer symptoms at a few select health-care facilities in the U.K., in a new trial that researchers hope could revolutionize the way we diagnose this dangerous disease.
Canada
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
-
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Montreal to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American "Ten Most Wanted List" was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
-
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
-
13-year-old B.C. girl was strangled, pathologist tells murder trial
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says she died by strangulation.
-
CEO of B.C. non-profit housing provider steps down following damning review
Janice Abbott, the CEO of British Columbia housing operator the Atira Women's Resource Society, is stepping down.
World
-
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.
-
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has not been seen in public since Tuesday, did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in the capital, Minsk, triggering speculation that the veteran leader is seriously ill.
-
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Montreal to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American "Ten Most Wanted List" was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
-
DeSantis curtails diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida state colleges
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governor's expected presidential candidacy.
-
Man arrested for drunk driving in Colorado tried to change places with dog, police say
A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.
-
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
A special prosecutor found that the FBI rushed into its investigation of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and relied too much on raw and unconfirmed intelligence as he concluded a four-year probe that fell far short of the former U.S. president's prediction that the 'crime of the century' would be uncovered.
Politics
-
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Justice Minister David Lametti expected introduce bail-reform legislation
Justice Minister David Lametti and the federal government are expected to bring forward legislation to enact bail reform as early as Tuesday.
Health
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
-
Patient survives more than 5 years longer than median life span of 6 months after experimental brain tumour treatment
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
-
Human DNA can now be pulled from thin air or a footprint on the beach. Here's what that could mean
Scientists have been able to collect and analyse detailed genetic data from human DNA from footprints left on a beach, air breathed in a busy room and even ocean water, raising ethical questions about consent, privacy and security when it comes to our biological information.
-
Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the US$69B deal is still at risk
The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft's US$69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, deciding the deal won't stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepting the U.S. tech company's remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.
Entertainment
-
Live Gordon Lightfoot album, 'At Royal Albert Hall,' set for release in July
A live Gordon Lightfoot album billed as his final release is set for July 14.
-
Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches
The impact of the Hollywood writers strike was felt as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers on Monday, with news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle left to hawk comedies and dramas for NBC Universal.
-
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday, is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It's a showcase of the world's best cinema. It's a red-carpet spectacular. It's a French Riviera hive of dealmaking.
Business
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Renew North American trade deal to defend democratic values: U.S. chamber CEO
Business leaders from across North America are gathered in the U.S. capital to talk about maximizing the continent's competitive advantages.
-
Average home price in April was $716,000, up nearly $100K in three months: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
-
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
-
Bear in a tree holds Michigan city in suspense for hours on Mother's Day
A city in northern Michigan has a new Mother's Day memory: A 350-pound bear was in a tree for hours, watched by dozens of people, before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below.
Sports
-
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
-
Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas has a big decision to make. Toronto's general manager said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to decide whether or not he wants to continue in the role.
-
Marchessault scores hat trick for Golden Knights in 5-2 win over ousted Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights advanced into familiar territory and also eliminated the Edmonton Oilers from Stanley Cup contention with a 5-2 win Sunday.
Autos
-
GM recalls 42,000 vehicles in Canada for air bag defect
General Motors said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.
-
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility.
-
Bolivian EV startup hopes tiny car will make it big in lithium-rich country
The 'Doctor in your house' program was launched last month by Bolivia's capital of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars, by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.