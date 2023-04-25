MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
"I know we're spending a lot of time trying to find out who knew what, when, and where. I feel a lot of efforts should be going into, as legislators, putting together legislation to plug these holes. We're all under threat here," said Fred DeLorey, the Conservatives' 2021 national campaign manager.
"All parties could be impacted by this in the next election. It can come from different entities, different countries, and I really wish we could see a more collaborative approach to really drill down on what the issues are, and how we solve them," he told MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC). "I'm really concerned about the next election, not the past one."
These comments echoed a sentiment expressed by the Liberal Party's 2019 national campaign director Jeremy Broadhurst, who also testified on Tuesday. He said that all political parties have a role to play in taking foreign interference seriously and preventing it from festering during federal races.
In his testimony, Broadhurst—who is now a senior adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau— said the Liberals "stand ready" to play a role in improving Canada's safeguards.
He agreed that there could be improvements to the various panels and protocols installed since 2015, while noting work is already underway to consider this through a series of measures Trudeau implemented earlier this year, in light of concerns raised about Chinese meddling attempts in the last two campaigns.
Broadhurst also noted that prior to the Liberals coming to power, no such mechanisms existed.
"The system will evolve as it should to respond to the needs of the parties… It's good that it's in place, and I hope it continues to evolve and get better," he said.
'AT NO TIME' DID LIBERALS TURN 'BLIND EYE'
Broadhurst was first to testify on Tuesday, alongside Liberal Party National Director Azam Ishmael, who was the party's 2021 campaign director.
Ishmael told MPs that while there may be limitations in what the party can share with candidates about foreign interference concerns raised during campaigns— because that information was shared with a select few security-cleared individuals—his party has not "turned a blind eye" to the issue.
"At no time during my tenure as national director has the Liberal Party of Canada knowingly accepted support from, or turned a blind eye to interference in a Canadian election by any foreign state. We have not tacitly accepted the help of any foreign state, nor have we encouraged it," Ishmael said.
Ishmael told MPs he was limited in what he could reveal due to national security implications and, candidly, because of his lack of recollection of all discussions he was party to during the election period. Nevertheless, he said he was confident in the party's protocols.
"The Liberal Party of Canada has extensive compliance measures in place to ensure strict adherence to the Canada Elections Act and other applicable laws by our candidates, nomination contestants and campaign teams," he said. "We also have rules governing the conduct of nomination campaigns and party processes in order to build confidence in the public's participation in the political process at every stage."
Ishmael suggested the Liberal Party is not alone in being unable to speak to the actions of every one of its campaign volunteers, workers or supporters, but said he was proud of the work done by his party to protect Canadian democratic institutions during and between elections.
This committee has been studying the issue of foreign interference since November, and has since heard from an expanding list of witnesses, prompted by a series of news reports from The Globe and Mail and Global News citing largely unnamed intelligence sources alleging specific attempts by Beijing to alter the outcomes of the last two elections.
Asked by Conservatives about specific reporting from Global News about alleged warnings around 2019 Liberal candidate-turned MP Han Dong’s alleged connections to China that are now subject to a defamation lawsuit, Broadhurst said he couldn't answer certain questions, noting what he said were "inaccuracies" in the reporting.
But, he said as others have, that ultimately the decision to keep or disqualify a candidate is entirely up to the party. Broadhurst also confirmed briefing Trudeau during the campaign about information he'd received from security agencies during the 2019 race.
In his view, what's been lost in the current conversation around foreign meddling is that politicians are most often the victims, and that it's not just foreign states looking to inject themselves into Canadian affairs.
"It is important to also remember that in 2019, we also saw attempts by interest groups with no obvious affiliation with any state, who worked from outside our country to deliberately pollute our political landscape with lies and ideological propaganda designed to smear the reputation of politicians, and confuse and discourage Canadians who may otherwise have been enthusiastic participants in our political system," Broadhurst said.
CONSERVATIVES 'NOTICED SOME RESULTS THAT FELT OFF'
Testifying after the Liberals, DeLorey and 2019 Conservative election campaign lead Hamish Marshall spoke about their awareness of election interference attempts, and the ways certain monitoring efforts could have been more effective.
DeLorey led then-Conservative leader Erin O'Toole's federal election campaign and Marshall was at the helm of then-Conservative leader Andrew Scheer's federal election campaign.
Off the top of his remarks, DeLorey read into the record an internal memo created by the Conservative party about ridings that may have been swung by interference or disinformation campaigns. He said that while during the race the rumblings of potential mischief were anecdotal, after the vote internal alarms grew louder when they "noticed some results that felt off."
DeLorey said it was then that he reached out to local campaigns to ascertain more information, and what was reported back to him was that approximately a dozen ridings in the Greater Toronto Area and in British Columbia may have been impacted.
"There's a strong case to be made that there was a degree of influence exerted by an outside actor in the Chinese community during the 44th general election. From speaking with campaign teams and regional organizers, we believe this influence negatively impacted our standing in the seats," DeLorey told MPs, reading from the memo. He said at the time the party was told there were "legislative gaps" and nothing more could be done.
On these potentially-impacted ridings, the Liberals have suggested the vote outcomes could have been attributable to Conservatives' stance on certain policies such as gun control, and not as a result of targeted efforts to support Liberals and defeat Conservative candidates, as some in the party have suggested.
Like his Liberal counterparts, Marshall, who was part of the 2019 security briefings to party officials, said he couldn’t speak about what was discussed during those meetings. But he said that it seemed to him that civil servants involved in the task force meant to inform the public of any election interference "were more concerned about being accused of interfering in an election themselves by making something public."
"That is something that needs to be fixed going forward," Marshall said, suggesting the government move to make it clear what the threshold for notifying Canadians of interference is during election periods, and perhaps set up more regular meetings between the public service and political party representatives so both sides can better understand each others’ role.
In past meetings, top federal officials have repeatedly told the committee that the integrity of both elections was upheld, despite China's interference efforts.
When Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford testified before PROC she offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference citing the legal limitations she was under, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
Later Tuesday evening, the committee will be hearing from two panels of researchers and public administration and international relations experts.
The committee has outstanding invitations for a trio of former Conservative campaign operatives, whose appearances as of Tuesday morning had yet to be scheduled.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine's war dead
In Ukraine, even the business of death has become routine as funerals are held for soldiers across the country almost every day, at times multiple times a day.
Venezuelan Guaido denounces being expelled from Colombia
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was expelled from Colombia hours after he crossed the border from Venezuela to try to meet with some participants at Tuesday's international conference to discuss his country's political crisis.
Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence
Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.
Pakistani police say electrical shorts caused deadly blasts
Pakistani police said Tuesday the twin blasts that struck a counterterrorism facility in the country's northwest and killed 16 people the previous day were caused by electrical shorts and not a terror attack, as initially suggested.
2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.
Coronation gives tourism boost, but U.K. economy still reeling
The weekend of coronation events starting May 6 will bring a cash infusion to central London businesses, especially hotels, pubs and restaurants, but it won't do much for U.K. residents struggling with an economy on the precipice of recession and a cost-of-living crisis that has stirred months of disruptive strikes by workers seeking pay hikes.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return
Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don't know why their blue check marks reappeared -- nor do they seem too happy about it.
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for US$243,000
A huge plan of the Titanic used during a 1912 inquiry into the ship's sinking has sold at auction for US$243,000.
Tucker Carlson and other high-profile Fox News oustings
Tucker Carlson is the latest high-profile Fox News personality to be forced out by the network, which just last week agreed to pay nearly US$800 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election claims.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Harry Belafonte had world's first million-seller album, and other facts to know
Here are some facts about actor-activist Harry Belafonte, who has died at the age of 96.
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
Star host Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News is likely to hit short-term ratings but could nudge more mainstream advertisers to consider a network they have snubbed for being too partisan, investors and analysts said.
Ben & Jerry's co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company
One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
'They're settling in really well': 3 orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
Liverpool's most important signing could be off the field
In an offseason when Liverpool is looking to make key signings to compete at the top of the Premier League again, its most important business of all could come off the field.
Former sport minister calls for national inquiry citing abuse, misconduct in sport
Canada's former sport minister is calling for 'real leaders to step up' over fears the country may repeat history if the federal government doesn't launch a national inquiry into sports culture.
Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?
Sixty years after Paul Hornung and Alex Karras were suspended a full season for wagering on football games, gambling is now as much a part of the NFL spectacle as mock drafts, tailgating and Super Bowl halftime shows.
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in U.S.
General Motors and South Korea's Samsung SDI plan to invest more than US$3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.