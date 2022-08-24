Incoming Supreme Court pick Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to parliamentarians
Incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O’Bonsawin is appearing before parliamentarians this afternoon to discuss her appointment and her goals in the new role as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Starting at 2 p.m. ET, she will be fielding questions from members of the House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee, the Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, as well as a Green Party MP about her career, experiences, and perspective on the law.
On Aug. 19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced O’Bonsawin's nomination, and the appointment was quickly celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Wednesday’s hearing is part of a process the Liberals instituted in 2016 meant to increase transparency in the Supreme Court vacancy appointment process.
The search that ultimately led to O'Bonsawin's nomination began in early April when Trudeau launched the selection process to identify candidates, giving prospective applicants until May 13 to apply.
It was then the job of an independent advisory board to consider applications and submit a short list for consideration to the prime minister. The board said it received 12 applications and ultimately interviewed six candidates. Trudeau was given the shortlist in late June, months before naming O’Bonsawin as his Supreme Court pick.
The process is enacted each time a vacancy is looming. In this case, O’Bonsawin 's nomination is to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming Sept. 1 retirement of Supreme Court Justice Michael Moldaver after 11 years on the top court. A vote is not required to confirm her appointment.
CHANGES COULD INCREASE DIVERSITY: CHAIR
Ahead of hearing from O’Bonsawin, members of the House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee heard from chair of independent advisory board chair and former PEI premier Wade MacLauchlan and Justice Minister David Lametti about the selection process and her nomination.
During their Wednesday morning committee appearance, MacLauchlan said while the selection of O'Bonsawin—a fluent, bilingual Ontario judge becoming the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada’s top court—is evidence the independent process is working, there could be improvements. He suggested changes to the process that could ensure more diverse candidates continue to put their names forward.
"If this were an ongoing conversation—as opposed to something that we scrambled to do just in the face of an imminent departure from the Court and the need to recruit a new candidate—I think it might be something that could broaden the scope of candidates," MacLauchlan said, referencing comments made by his predecessor in the role, former prime minister Kim Campbell. "I concur with these comments."
He also said the process could benefit by having more time for candidates to consider applying, and then for the board to assess the applications received.
"The process involves considerable study, discernment, and consideration of many details in the space of approximately six weeks or even less… The work was done with diligence, collaboration, judgment, and that helped the process. That being said though, I think an additional week or two for the timeframe would be beneficial for future appointments to the Supreme Court," he said.
Given it may now be some time before the next appointment, MacLauchlan suggested it could be an opportunity for these changes to be made and begin outreach to potential future jurists well in advance.
"Quite a bit of getting the word out is not so much to give notice, but to set in motion networks of encouragement. Lawyers and jurists, who are highly qualified in a way that makes them contenders for appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada, are not in the habit of applying for a job. They may need an encouraging nudge from colleagues, they will need to talk it over at home to weigh family considerations, including what it means to move and relocate to Ottawa," MacLauchlan said.
Lametti touted the process on Wednesday, saying O’Bonsawin's appointment is an indication that it "produces nominations of exceptional judges who bring to the Court not just uncontested judicial excellence, but also a rich humanity and a deep understanding of the diversity of Canada."
"I'm confident she will serve Canadians exceptionally, upholding the Court's highest ideals, and guiding the evolution of Canada's laws," Lametti told the committee.
APPOINTMENT LAUDED BY MPS
O’Bonsawin has been a judge at Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa since 2017, and earlier this year, she successfully defended her PhD thesis on the application of Gladue principles, which are ways for courts to consider the experiences of Indigenous people when making sentencing decisions.
The incoming justice has also been described as having expertise in mental health, human rights and employment law, stemming from her experience working as general counsel for the Royal Ottawa, a specialized mental health hospital in Ottawa, with the legal services at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and as counsel for Canada Post.
An Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation, Indigenous leaders touted her appointment as an inspiration and one that will see the Supreme Court enriched by having a justice on its bench that can interpret Canadian laws through an Indigenous lens.
As part of her application, O'Bonsawin wrote about her experience as a First Nations' lawyer and said that as a child in a working-class household, it was her "dream" to become a lawyer.
During Wednesday's hearing, NDP MP for Nunavut Lori Idlout said O'Bonsawin's appointment "opens up the opportunity for a pluralistic legal system to be established and recognized," and called on the federal government to ensure it is not a one-time move without further follow through when it comes to reconciliation in the justice system.
Other MPs voiced optimism for the move being another step, following last year's appointment of Justice Mahmud Jamal, towards ensuring the Supreme Court of Canada reflects the population of Canadians.
Liberal MP for Nova Scotia Jaime Battiste called it "a great day."
"It's a great day for many reasons. As someone who is a member of the Indigenous Bar Association for more than 20 years as a student, and then coming back as an Indigenous parliamentarian, I often heard the advocacy and the dream that someday we would see an Indigenous nominee to the Supreme Court of Canada," he said.
Responding to this remark, Lametti concurred, saying: "It is extremely important that Indigenous Peoples be able to see themselves in what are quite frankly colonial institutions, and see their participation as a way of making those institutions better, and see this as a way of making Canadian law better."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Ontario epidural shortage paired with nursing crunch could have a 'cascade effect' on childbirth
Ontario health-care workers say the shortage of epidural catheters paired with staffing crunches spanning the province could have a 'whole cascading effect' on pain and anxiety during childbirth.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Biden to cancel US$10K of student loan debt for millions of Americans
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on a campaign promise to provide US$10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans -- and up to US$10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need -- along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
Incoming Supreme Court pick Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to parliamentarians
Incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin is appearing before parliamentarians this afternoon to discuss her appointment and her goals in the new role as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Canada
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: RCMP Commissioner Lucki grilled about failure to implement reforms
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is facing questions today at a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting on why the police force didn't move more swiftly to implement recommendations for reform.
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
-
Many Canadians say their streets are noisier than last year: poll
Almost half of Canadians say their city or town has gotten noisier over the past year, according to a new poll.
-
Toronto millennials haven't given up on home ownership dreams: poll
Nearly six out of 10 millennials residing in the Greater Toronto Area haven’t yet given up on their ambitions to own a home one day but many believe they will have to relocate in order to do so and some are even willing to seek out remote jobs to make it happen, a new survey suggests.
-
Train collision near Portage la Prairie sparks calls to expedite fail-safe controls, add training
An investigation into the 2019 collision of two CN freight trains east of Portage la Prairie, Man., has Canada's transportation watchdog calling for changes, saying the crash highlights major issues in the rail industry.
World
-
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
Ethiopia's military has launched a 'large-scale' offensive for the first time in a year in the country's northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.
-
-
Republicans have '50-50' chance of recapturing Senate: Mitch McConnell
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday gave his own party a 50-50 chance of taking control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, and predicted that the chamber will remain closely divided whatever the outcome.
-
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
-
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Ukraine braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
-
U.S. President Biden announces nearly US$3B in new military aid for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is sending US$2.98 billion in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight for years to come.
Politics
-
Incoming Supreme Court pick Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to parliamentarians
Incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin is appearing before parliamentarians this afternoon to discuss her appointment and her goals in the new role as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
-
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025
Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.
Health
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
-
Yelp to begin prominently labelling crisis pregnancy centres to avoid confusion
Yelp on Tuesday said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centres, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
How 24 British rabbits took over Australia
What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would go on to become Australia's 'most devastating biological invasion,' according to a new study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, has reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview.
-
Meghan says she didn't realize ambition was considered bad until she started dating Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said she did not realize ambition could be considered a 'terrible' quality in a woman until she started dating her future husband, Prince Harry.
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
Business
-
Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also up
Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Rio Tinto raises offer for shares in Turquoise Hill it does not already own
Rio Tinto has raised its offer for the 49 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it does not already own.
-
RBC reports Q3 profit down from year ago on shifting economic outlook
Royal Bank of Canada reported a drop in third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it saw a sharp pullback in capital markets activity and took provisions for potential loan defaults due to a deterioration in its economic outlook.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Curacao eliminates Vancouver team representing Canada at Little League World Series
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
-
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname 'Lenny the Cool,' died Wednesday. He was 87.
-
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.