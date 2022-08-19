Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada’s top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
O’Bonsawin has been a judge at Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa since 2017 and, according to the Prime Minister's Office, has "expertise in the areas of mental health, Gladue principles, labour and employment law, human rights, and privacy."
In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O’Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian who was born in Hanmer, Ont.
Prior to making history as the first Indigenous woman to become a judge at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, O’Bonsawin was general counsel for the Royal Ottawa, a specialized mental health hospital in Ottawa. She began her legal career with the legal services at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and has also worked as counsel for Canada Post.
In addition to teaching Indigenous law at the University of Ottawa and serving on its board of governors, earlier this year O’Bonsawin successfully defended her PhD thesis on the application of Gladue principles, which are ways for courts to consider the experiences of Indigenous people when making sentencing decisions.
“Canada’s top court has always been missing an individual to interpret Canadian laws through an Indigenous lens – but not anymore,” said National Chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Elmer St. Pierre, in a statement on Friday. "O’Bonsawin will help balance Canada’s top bench, providing a vital viewpoint on the country’s most important legal matters."
AFN National Chief RoseAnn Archibald said O'Bonsawin is "making #HERstory."
"It’s an important appointment at a critical time and Justice O’Bonsawin is a qualified choice," Archibald tweeted.
Former senator, justice, and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Murray Sinclair—who advised O'Bonsawin on her application for the position—said he knows how proud her community must be to see her reach this milestone.
"The court is made stronger, and our decisions are better, when there are diverse perspectives where they are needed most. This is especially true as it relates to issues facing Canada’s long journey of reconciliation," Sinclair said. "It is long past due that the court has a seat for an Indigenous Justice, one who has seen first-hand the impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities.”
Chief of the Odanak First Nation Richard O’Bomsawin— a distant cousin of the incoming Supreme Court justice—confirmed what Sinclair had suggested, telling CTV News that she has made her community "very, very proud," and is setting a positive example for other aspiring First Nations' people.
"We need to always strive, go forward, and reach for the stars," he said. "And she has proven this can be done."
Ahead of O'Bonsawin joining the eight other Supreme Court justices, the House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee will hear from Justice Minister David Lametti and chair of the independent advisory panel that considered this vacancy, former PEI premier Wade MacLauchlan, about the selection process and her nomination.
Then, the committee will participate, alongside members of the Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs in a question-and-answer session with O’Bonsawin to hear more directly from her about her career, experiences, and goals in the new role. These steps were part of a transparency-motivated change to the selection process made by the Liberals in 2016.
As part of her application, O'Bonsawin wrote about her experience as a First Nations' lawyer, and said that as a child in a working-class household, it was her "dream" to become a lawyer.
"Taking into account my upbringing, it became apparent to me as a lawyer that my next goal was to become a judge in order to share my life’s experience and to continue my public service," she wrote. O'Bonsawin also said her most significant contribution to the law and pursuit of justice in Canada is her "effort to assist all involved in the justice and mental health system with a particular emphasis on Indigenous Peoples."
"I strive for the judiciary to clarify the legal issues in order to have an inclusive and compassionate legal system for First Nations, Inuit and Métis," she continued.
For Claudette Commanda, the first Indigenous person to be appointed chancellor of the University of Ottawa, Trudeau's latest Supreme Court pick "speaks volumes."
"What Michelle will bring to the table—or to the bench—she's bringing her knowledge as a First Nations woman. She's bringing her knowledge as a lawyer, her knowledge as a judge, and it's going to help to give a more in-depth understanding of those issues," Commanda told CTV News. "This is what I see as reconciliation."
In offering his public congratulations, Lametti called O'Bonsawin's nomination "a historic moment" for the Supreme Court and for Canada.
The process to select the next Supreme Court justice was launched in April. An independent advisory board chaired by former PEI premier Wade MacLauchlan then considered candidates and sent Trudeau a shortlist of names to consider.
"Her nomination is the result of an open, non-partisan selection process. I am confident that Justice O’Bonsawin will bring invaluable knowledge and contributions to our country’s highest court," Trudeau said in a statement.
O’Bonsawin's nomination is to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming Sept. 1 retirement of Supreme Court Justice Michael Moldaver.
With files from CTV National News' Judy Trinh
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Ten months after the 'Rust' shooting, Alec Baldwin says he still thinks about it every day
Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting last year on the 'Rust' movie set -- a tragic episode he says 'has taken years off' his life and has cost him professionally.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Injured Little Leaguer has increased face swelling limiting his vision, doctors say
The injured Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed on Monday continues to face challenges in his recovery, including swelling that may block his vision.
B.C. First Nation asks Scotland museum to return totem pole taken in 1929
Delegates from the Nisga'a First Nation are in Scotland this week to discuss repatriating a memorial totem pole it says was stolen nearly a century ago.
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoos
This week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
As some communities in the Northwest Territories gather to celebrate 100 years since Treaty 11 was signed, many Indigenous people are reflecting on what the historic agreement means today.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north
The squirrels 'splooting' all over New York City are just fine, officials say
Chemical tanker, cargo ship crash near southwestern Japan
Germany, U.S. note 'courage' of jailed Russia critic Navalny
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
Lengthening a woman's fertility may extend her life as well, research finds
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc with both fertility and long-term health.
The extinct superpredator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas, scientists say
Faster than any shark alive today and big enough to eat an orca in just five bites: A new study suggests the extinct shark known as a megalodon was an even more impressive superpredator than scientists realized before.
Medieval monks were 'riddled' with worms, study finds
Northern lights expected across Canada this weekend: NOAA
Ten months after the 'Rust' shooting, Alec Baldwin says he still thinks about it every day
Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting last year on the 'Rust' movie set -- a tragic episode he says 'has taken years off' his life and has cost him professionally.
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'
Jonah Hill is taking a break from promoting films because of anxiety attacks
IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination
The International Monetary Fund is facing pressure to reevaluate how it imposes fees on loans it disperses to needy countries like war-torn Ukraine -- which is one of the fund's biggest borrowers.
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Couples are swapping out natural diamonds in rings for larger, cheaper lab-made ones
Lab-grown diamonds have become so popular with consumers that some couples are asking jewelers to swap the natural diamond in their rings for a lab-created sparkler.
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
Secret Ontario bike park demolished by city reopens as oasis for mountain bikers
Injured Little Leaguer has increased face swelling limiting his vision, doctors say
The injured Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed on Monday continues to face challenges in his recovery, including swelling that may block his vision.
Auger-Aliassime moves on to quarters with comeback win over Sinner, Shapovalov ousted
Vanessa Bryant testifies that she suffers panic attacks, anxiety since learning of shared crash scene photos
Bugatti reveals its last gas-only car it hopes will be the world's fastest convertible
Bugatti has unveiled what the French automaker hopes will be the world's fastest convertible. The 1,600-horsepower, $5 million W16 Mistral is, essentially, an open-topped version of the Bugatti Chiron supercar, though there are major design differences.
