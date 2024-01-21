Liberals to hold auto-theft summit in February amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
The government says an uptick in stolen cars has prompted it to plan a Feb. 8 meeting to stop organized crime from profiting off of cars stolen on Canadian streets.
The Liberals point to industry estimates which state the rates of auto theft went up in Quebec by half in 2022 compared with the year prior, and to a similar degree in Ontario.
They say police across the Greater Toronto Area have seen carjackings double during that time and soar300 per cent since 2015.
The government says gangs steal cars and work with organized-crime groups to send them to the Middle East and Africa, or use them within Canada to commit crimes before destroying the vehicles.
That's despite Ottawa insisting it has strong laws aimed at preventing thefts and tracking protocols meant to stop the stolen cars from being exported in shipping containers.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment
Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.
Canada's Hannah Schmidt wins second straight World Cup ski cross gold at Nakiska
Hannah Schmidt doubled her World Cup ski cross victories at Nakiska Ski Resort on Sunday.
Foiled by soil: Failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. caught on camera
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
Ron DeSantis ends his struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing his bitter rival Donald Trump.
Liberals to hold auto-theft summit in February amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
Man arrested near Taylor Swift's NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt
Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
Canada
-
U.S. gun crime, health insurance woes scare off Canadian diplomats, union says
The union that represents Canadian diplomats abroad says Global Affairs Canada should consider boosting compensation for those posted to the United States because they face increased risk of gun crime and difficulty accessing health care.
-
Liberals to hold auto-theft summit in February amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
-
Canada's Hannah Schmidt wins second straight World Cup ski cross gold at Nakiska
Hannah Schmidt doubled her World Cup ski cross victories at Nakiska Ski Resort on Sunday.
-
Driver pulled from icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel dies in hospital, police say
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
-
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
-
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
World
-
Ron DeSantis ends his struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing his bitter rival Donald Trump.
-
'Burn, beetle, burn': Hundreds of people torch an effigy of destructive bug in South Dakota town
In what's become an annual winter tradition, hundreds of people carrying torches set fire to a giant wooden beetle effigy in Custer, South Dakota, to raise awareness of the destructive impact of the mountain pine beetle on forest land in the Black Hills.
-
Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment
Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.
-
Egypt's leader el-Sissi slams Ethiopia-Somaliland coastline deal and vows support for Somalia
Egypt's leader said Sunday his country stands shoulder to shoulder with Somalia in its dispute with landlocked Ethiopia, which struck a deal with Somaliland to obtain access to the sea and establish a marine force base.
-
Danish royals attend church service to mark King Frederik's first visit outside the capital
Denmark's royal family on Sunday participated in a special "celebratory church service" at Aarhus Cathedral as the new King Frederik X, accompanied by wife Queen Mary and mother Queen Margrethe, waved to crowds gathered outside the 12th-century building that is the tallest church in the country.
-
Can Trump be stopped? Key questions ahead of New Hampshire after DeSantis drops out of race
Donald Trump's effort to march to the Republican presidential nomination faces perhaps its greatest challenge on Tuesday when voters in New Hampshire hold the first-in-the-nation primary.
Politics
-
Liberals to hold auto-theft summit in February amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
-
Toronto, Quebec in unique positions, but no federal commitment yet to send more money for asylum seekers: minister
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will continue to work with Toronto and Quebec to help address the influx of asylum seekers in those regions, but he wouldn’t say whether it will commit to sending the extra funding they’re asking for.
-
Trump jealous of Trudeau because he's 'younger and way better looking': Scaramucci
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
Health
-
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
-
Winter blast in much of U.S. poses serious risks like black ice, frostbite and hypothermia
Freezing temperatures and wind speeds are creating dangerously cold conditions in a large part of the U.S. stretching from Montana to northern Florida. The region is not expected to begin thawing out until Monday. Here are some of the dangers the winter blast poses and how to protect against them:
-
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
Sci-Tech
-
Study warns that the number of air quality alerts in the U.S. will quadruple by 2100
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
-
That tune coming from an old mine in B. C.? It's probably a bat, singing a love song
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
-
'Burn, beetle, burn': Hundreds of people torch an effigy of destructive bug in South Dakota town
In what's become an annual winter tradition, hundreds of people carrying torches set fire to a giant wooden beetle effigy in Custer, South Dakota, to raise awareness of the destructive impact of the mountain pine beetle on forest land in the Black Hills.
Entertainment
-
Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
-
Man arrested near Taylor Swift's NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt
Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.
-
'Mean Girls' fetches US$11.7M in second weekend to stay No. 1 at box office
On a quiet weekend in movie theatres, "Mean Girls" repeated atop the box office with US$11.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a handful of awards contenders sought to make an impact ahead of Oscar nominations Tuesday.
Business
-
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
-
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing their best-before date.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto's Haifa Room serves as 'a love letter' to co-owners' Jewish and Palestinian roots
The collaborators behind restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto have Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli roots, and acknowledge they don't always agree.
-
Rat hole in Chicago filled in; residents unsure of the culprit
In a city infamous for its gangster past, some culprit filled in a Northside Chicago neighborhood landmark affectionately called by residents the 'rat hole.'
-
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Sports
-
Canada's Hannah Schmidt wins second straight World Cup ski cross gold at Nakiska
Hannah Schmidt doubled her World Cup ski cross victories at Nakiska Ski Resort on Sunday.
-
Late power-play goals lead Vancouver Canucks past Maple Leafs 6-4
Third-period power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson helped the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday.
-
Djokovic reaches the Australian Open quarterfinals, matching Federer's Grand Slam record
Achieving yet another record at the Australian Open put Novak Djokovic in a reflective mood, revealing how he thought things might change after he'd clinched that historic 24th major title.
Autos
-
Liberals to hold auto-theft summit in February amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
-
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.