Liberals table electoral reform legislation that could change the way voters cast their ballots.

The federal Liberal government has just tabled electoral reform legislation that could change the way voters cast their ballots.

Presented in the House of Commons by Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, the new bill advances amendments to the Canada Elections Act.

While the substance of the legislation is still being parsed, this comes after CTV News reported the Liberals and New Democrats have quietly been plotting election law changes in line with a series of confidence-and-supply agreement pledges.

.@DLeBlancNB introduced Bill #C65 in the #HoC.



The full text of the Bill will be available later today: https://t.co/13x4T6TPOC pic.twitter.com/E7fKIfFl7J — In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) March 20, 2024

While not a full-scale overhaul of the federal voting system as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once promised, within the two-party confidence-and-supply agreement are a series of electoral reform proposals aimed at expanding "the ability for people to vote."

Specifically, the Liberals and New Democrats agreed to explore:

Allowing an "expanded" three-day voting period during general elections;

Allowing voters to cast their ballots at any polling place within their riding; and

Improving the mail-in ballot process with both accessibility and maintaining integrity in mind.

What remains to be revealed, is how far the two parties agree to go, whether directly advancing voting accessibility reforms, or enacting some sort of process to further study expanding voting access.

LeBlanc has taken the lead on negotiations for the Liberals, while outgoing NDP MP and democratic reform critic Daniel Blaikie has led for his party. Blaikie announced last month that he would be vacating his seat on Parliament Hill as of March 31.

The NDP MP told CTV News in September that there had been "a fair amount of work done," on the bill, and that the working expectation was that the trio of reforms would be contained in one bill that could be passed in time for the next election.

It also has yet to be indicated whether these measures would be in effect for the next federal election—required under law to be held no later than October 2025—or if the bill would set the timeline for enacting any reforms some time into the future.

LeBlanc is scheduled to speak to media in the House of Commons foyer shortly, and Government of Canada officials will be holding a technical briefing about the bill at 4:30 p.m. ET in Ottawa.

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a session on technology, elections, misinformation and disinformation as part of a summit democracy. There, he announced $30.4 million for new projects meant to "strengthen democracy in Canada and around the world."

"Our democracies didn't happen by accident, and they won't continue without effort," Trudeau said in a statement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates...