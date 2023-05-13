Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal opposition Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
The latest federal ballot tracking -- in which those surveyed are asked whether they'd consider voting for each of the federal parties -- shows Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives leading at 35.2 per cent, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals at 27.7 per cent – more than seven percentage points behind. The two parties were statistically tied a few months ago, each hovering around 33 per cent on Feb. 10. But since then, the Liberals have been on a negative trajectory. Jagmeet Singh's NDP, meanwhile, is sitting in third at 21.7 per cent.
Nik Nanos, CTV News' pollster and chair of Nanos Research, says the drop in Liberal support is not being driven by a bump in Conservative numbers, which have not risen significantly since February.
"But where the change is, is in the Liberal numbers. They're down," said Nanos on the latest episode of CTV News Trend Line. "Whenever the Liberal numbers have anything with a two in front of it, it's not good for (them)."
And when the NDP's ballot numbers get into 20s, it creates a "perfect scenario for the Conservatives" because it results in the splitting of the progressive vote, said Nanos.
Poilievre, meanwhile, also holds the advantage when it comes to the question of who Canadians prefer to be prime minister. The Conservative leader is at 28.3 per cent, followed by Trudeau at 23.9 per cent.
SEAT PROJECTIONS
The outlook for the Liberals gets even bleaker when you examine Nanos's monthly seat projections.
The latest projections – for which polling data is modelled out to show which party's positioned to win more seats if there were to be an election – show Trudeau's Liberals down everywhere except Quebec and the Prairies (where they haven't gone down, but remain flat).
Nanos said ridings currently either in play or at risk for the Liberals include those in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and British Columbia, which are "massively important battlegrounds." He pointed out ridings in the Greater Toronto Area and the "905 belt" as examples of Liberal areas of strength in the last election, but where they're now losing ground.
GTA May 2023 projections versus 2021 federal election outcomes (Nanos Research)
The GTA map on the right, above, shows a healthy amount of red, representing ridings where the Liberals were winners in the 2021 federal election. It shows the GTA remained a Liberal stronghold, with those ridings helping the party win another minority government. The map on the left, however, represents Nanos's latest seat projections and a changing picture for the Liberals.
"The other map, if you see something that's black, it's the margin of victory – it's too close to call because it's less than two per cent," said Nanos. "If it's grey, it's two to seven per cent. Check out all the ridings that are basically now in play."
Those ridings include those in the Oakville and Mississauga areas, as well as Durham Region and Cambridge.
"Looking at this battleground, like battleground Toronto, I think the Liberals have to be thinking about their strategy and how they're going to try to hold on, because they're in a minority position already. Losing seats in Toronto just is fundamentally bad news for the red team. And there are some critical suburban ridings, the Mississaugas, Oakvilles, … that are in play.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: In Alberta, will 'good enough' be good enough for Rachel Notley and the NDP?
In his column about the Alberta election for CTVNews.ca, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says NDP Leader Rachel Notley may be popular and admired by many -- but she must run a "perfect" campaign in order to beat Danielle Smith and the UCP.
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Canada sees 60% increase in homeless support workers over 5 years
The number of homelessness support workers saw a 60.7 per cent increase between 2016 and 2021, when there were 10,130 people employed in the field.
Over half of Canadian hockey fans support the Toronto Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup playoffs: poll
A recent survey by Research Co. reveals that over half of Canadians are backing the Toronto Maple Leafs in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have garnered the backing of one in four Canadians.
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after an officer shot a man who the RCMP say drove into a police vehicle at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer.
B.C. man charged with sexual assault at University of Utah dorm room
A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
-
WestJet pilots could strike as of Tuesday as talks drag on
WestJet pilots and their employer are continuing to hold talks as the union warns that a walkout could come as early as Tuesday.
Canada sees 60% increase in homeless support workers over 5 years
The number of homelessness support workers saw a 60.7 per cent increase between 2016 and 2021, when there were 10,130 people employed in the field.
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont. leaves behind wife and two children
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
Kansas governor vetoes measures to aid anti-abortion centers, limit health officials' power
Kansas' Democratic governor on Friday vetoed Republican legislation that would have provided a financial boost to anti-abortion pregnancy centers and prevented officials fighting outbreaks of contagious diseases from prohibiting public gatherings or ordering infected people to isolate themselves.
-
An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan's investigation of former President Donald Trump declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door deposition Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting. The prosecutor and his boss said he was merely abiding by grand jury rules.
-
Volunteers in Bangladesh's coastal districts were using loudspeakers to urge people to seek shelter on Saturday as the delta nation braced for an extremely severe cyclone, which is expected to slam ashore in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 24 hours.
-
Thailand votes Sunday in an election many see as an opportunity to break free from military-dominated governments that have held power for most of the nation's modern history.
-
From the Rio Grande Valley in Texas to San Diego and Tijuana, many migrants gathered along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border were left questioning when or whether they would cross into the United States to seek asylum once pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 ended.
-
An explosion at a residential building in Germany that left nine first responders seriously injured appears to have been a planned attack carried out by a man wanted in connection with an unpaid fine, officials said Friday.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
The military says it has referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of the cases are under investigation.
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Efforts underway to improve internet access in Nunavut
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
Liverpool set for Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sweden favored and Ukraine in spotlight
The grand final of the pan-continental pop music competition, Eurovision, takes place Saturday in Liverpool. This year's theme is 'united by music,' and the event fuses the soul of English port city that birthed The Beatles with the spirit of war-battered Ukraine.
Movie reviews: 'Blackberry' vividly recreates the story of friendship, betrayal and hubris that began our obsession with phones
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Blackberry,' 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' and 'The Mother'
'Tears of the Kingdom' gives 'Zelda' creators more time to play in their world
'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' It was arguably the most ambitious game Nintendo had produced, but even with two releases of extra downloadable content, the development team felt they left a lot of ideas on the table.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
Commanders' record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
A group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
Why Mother's Day is the most hated day in the restaurant industry
Mother's Day is one of the busiest days for the American restaurant industry. It also has a reputation among waiters and restaurant staff as one of the most grueling days on the calendar.
Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
RECAP | Leafs eliminated after 3-2 OT loss
Toronto Maple Leafs fans are gearing up to see how their team will duke it out against the Florida Panthers as they continue to fight for NHL playoff survival.
Over half of Canadian hockey fans support the Toronto Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup playoffs: poll
A recent survey by Research Co. reveals that over half of Canadians are backing the Toronto Maple Leafs in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have garnered the backing of one in four Canadians.
Heat back to the NBA's final four, top Knicks 96-92 for 4-2 series win
Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 and the Miami Heat are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals after topping the New York Knicks 96-92 on Friday night.
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
A decade-long data breach in Toyota's much-touted online service put some information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk, the Japanese automaker said Friday.