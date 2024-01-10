Politics

    • Liberal MPs split on Canada supporting, condemning genocide hearings against Israel

    OTTAWA -

    Liberal members of Parliament are divided about the position Canada should take on a push by South Africa to have Israel prosecuted for genocide for its war in Gaza.

    The International Court of Justice will start hearing a case Thursday in which South Africa argues that Israel's widespread bombardment of Gaza and siege on the Palestinians living there "are genocidal in character."

    South Africa says Israel has expressed a "clear intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a group" and says statements by Israeli officials are evidence of a genocidal intent.

    Israel responded "with disgust" to the allegations, saying they are groundless.

    The Canadian government has not expressed a position on the case but later today the Palestinian ambassador and South Africa's high commissioner in Ottawa will both publicly call for Canada to back the genocide argument.

    Liberal MP Salma Zahid agrees arguing Israel is violating international law, while Liberal MPs Marco Mendicino and Anthony Housefather both say the court application is "baseless and unconscionable" because Israel is trying to prevent Hamas militants from repeating its gruesome attack last October.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

    -- With files from The Associated Press

