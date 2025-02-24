ADVERTISEMENT

Liberal Leadership

Liberal leadership hopefuls square off tonight in first debate

By The Canadian Press

Published

From left to right in this composite photo, Karina Gould, Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Frank Baylis in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn, Ron Poling, Justin Tang



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.