‘Basically a dead heat’: As Trump fears grow, federal Liberals keep bouncing back, pollster says

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Pollster Nik Nanos and host Michael Stittle discuss the federal Liberals enjoying a rebound in popular support at the expense of the Conservatives and NDP.


















