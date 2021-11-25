The newly named interim leader of the Green Party says they have experienced discrimination from within the party.

Speaking with Evan Solomon on Power Play Thursday, Kuttner said: “I have experienced direct racism, I have experienced a lot of transphobia.”

Kuttner, an astrophysicist who specializes in black holes, makes history as the first transgender and non-binary person to helm a federal party. The Green Party announced Kuttner’s appointment to lead the party on Wednesday.

Annamie Paul’s resignation as Green Party leader was formalized in early November. She failed to win a seat in the September election.

“What people must realize is that when I was elected I was breaking a glass ceiling. What I didn’t realize at the time is that I was breaking a glass ceiling that was going to fall on my head and leave a lot of shards of glass that I would have to crawl through during my time as a leader,” Paul said in September when she announced her intent to resign.

Green Party constitution says a leadership race needs to start within six month of the appointment of an interim leader.

Kuttner discusses their experience in the Green Party in the video at the top of this article.