Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information

    A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.

    In a public notice, the inquiry says the five days of hearings on national security and confidentiality of information, to begin Jan. 29, will help set the stage for the next public hearings, likely to take place at the end of March.

    The March hearings are expected to delve into allegations of foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with a report on these matters due May 3.

    After its first report, the inquiry will focus on policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference targeting Canada's democratic processes.

    The inquiry has created an e-mail address -- conf@pifi-epie.gc.ca -- that can be used to submit information in confidence.

    It also notes that people fearful of testifying publicly may be permitted to do so in private, while those submitting documents can redact irrelevant personal information before the records are disclosed to others.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.

