Indo-Pacific region wants to sidestep U.S.-China spat: Asian Development Bank head
A senior economist whose organization oversees economic-development projects across Asia says Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy could help the region's huge infrastructure needs, but risks falling flat if Ottawa tries to wedge countries against China.
"It's great for Canada to develop closer ties with all of the countries in the region," said Albert Park, chief economist of the Asian Development Bank.
"For a lot of leaders in Asia, they don't want to have to pick sides."
Canada is a founding member of the ADB, which since 1966 has provided loans to businesses from Kazakhstan to Fiji, with much of the financing coming from Japan and the U.S.
The bank is known for keeping tabs on each of the region's economies and recently published a new assessment of macroeconomic trends, along with a forecast of growth and inflation for each country.
The ABD expects a boost in growth across the region, and expects inflation to gradually moderate back to pre-pandemic levels at speeds that will vary by country and depend on how world events such as Russia's war in Ukraine play out.
During a recent visit to Ottawa from the bank's headquarters in Manila, Park said the key factor is China's economic reopening. Harsh COVID-19 lockdowns involved sudden factory closures that disrupted supply chains, during which Chinese consumers bought goods online but spent little on services.
Beijing makes up half of Asia's gross domestic product, and it's the most important trading partner for virtually every country on the continent.
"The region is more tightly connected with China than any other major power right now," said Park, who appropriated a metaphor often used to compare Canada and the U.S.
"China is the elephant in Asia that everyone's sleeping next to."
His group tracks everything from official trade figures to mobility data, such as the fact Chinese subways now have roughly the same passenger traffic as before the pandemic. The bank has also noticed an uptick in demand for hospitality and transportation services, but a lasting hit to youth employment, income levels and the number of migrant workers in the country.
Slow growth in the U.S. and Europe has meant weak demand for manufactured goods from China. Yet Chinese citizens saved up cash through the pandemic and are starting to spend more on domestic services and tourism abroad, which could soon stimulate the country's sagging housing market.
"What really matters is how the Chinese consumer starts to think about their spending," Park said. "It's a huge and unexpected windfall for the region."
That applies to richer countries such as Japan and South Korea, as well as fast-growing economies such as India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Last November, Canada announced plans to seek closer ties with all of them through its Indo-Pacific strategy.
The document calls for Canada to continue trading with China, but to limit an economic reliance on Beijing and to freeze the country out of important strategic sectors.
Park said that will be a tricky balance to hit, given that almost every Asian country is seeking to maintain good relations with both Washington and Beijing.
"Most countries in Asia have been pretty consistent in advocating for open trade and continued regional economic integration and global economic integration," he said.
"There's kind of a resistance to having politics affect the opportunities for shared growth and prosperity across countries in the region."
Yet Park did say that Canada's bet to ramp up infrastructure spending in Asia could reap huge rewards on both ends.
Ottawa's Indo-Pacific strategy pledges $750 million to finance infrastructure projects in Asia. The funding comes as the Liberals reduce their foreign aid spending, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying that many developing countries want infrastructure development instead.
Park would not comment on domestic policy, but he said there are "huge financing needs" across Asia for bridges, ports and roads that accommodate for changing climate patterns.
"There's enough need, where I think Canada can try to focus on the things that are so consistent with their own agenda on climate, gender, other things that they care about," he said.
"That helps promote engagement, knowledge and network-building."
He said the ABD is in touch with FinDev Canada, the Crown corporation overseeing the new infrastructure spend in Asia, about possibly co-financing projects and using the bank's network to target the funding.
Park also met with officials at Global Affairs Canada and the International Development Research Centre, a Crown corporation that tracks how to best use aid dollars to yield results around the world.
Meanwhile, Park said his team is trying to gauge the impact of "friendshoring," an American push for allies to rely on each other to make supply chains more resilient, and defang hostile actors from taxing or withholding goods.
It comes as the Biden administration restricts China's access to semiconductor chips made with U.S. technology, in order to slow Beijing's technological and military rise. Washington has also promised to spend big on green technology, pushing Canada and Europe to match corporate subsidies and tax breaks.
Park said it will take years for economists to see whether this has a lasting impact. America and Europe have had a rise in mutual foreign direct investment and a decline in FDI with China, since 2019. Yet Park said a recent wave of trade delegations to Beijing could reverse a reluctance of companies to move jobs and factories to China during lockdowns.
He also said industries are are diversifying their supply chains in general, given the unpredictability of pandemics, climate change, sanctions on Russia and hostility between the U.S. and China.
"Most multinationals, and many countries, are thinking just about diversifying supply-chain risk, given all of the craziness we've seen."
Still, Park warned that protectionist policies and "excessive friendshoring" will likely cause more inflation and hurt economic productivity. He said he's particularly concerned about medicines, foods and the technology needed to make a low-carbon transition.
"It's just so less efficient, in pure economics. And with lower productivity growth, it means goods are not going to be produced as cheaply as they could," he said.
Park said preliminary data suggests the U.S. and China have large enough economies that they could weather limiting trade between each other, but other countries who trade with both would bear the economic brunt of this decoupling.
"Each country has to pursue its own natural national interests in the way that they see fit," he added.
"We just want to make these choices more informed."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting
Law enforcement officers were going door-to-door Sunday searching for clues about a gunman who fled after killing five people in a rural Texas town after his neighbours asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
Canadian socialite pleads guilty in shooting death of Belize police officer
A Canadian socialite has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the May 2021 shooting death of a senior police officer in Belize.
Canada
-
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
-
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck
There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.
World
-
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
-
Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes
Sudan's army and its rival paramilitary said Sunday they will extend a humanitarian ceasefire a further 72 hours.
-
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan
Britain has arranged an extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan in eastern Sudan which will depart on Monday, the government said on Sunday, adding that it has evacuated 2,122 people so far from the country.
-
A powerhouse U.S. doctor slain in Sudan, 'killed for nothing'
Bound to Sudan by ailing parents and his devotion to treating the poor there, American doctor Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman kept working as long as he could after fighting engulfed Sudan's capital.
-
Pope in final mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors
Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting
Law enforcement officers were going door-to-door Sunday searching for clues about a gunman who fled after killing five people in a rural Texas town after his neighbours asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.
Politics
-
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
-
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
-
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Health
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Entertainment
-
Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert
A two-night celebration of country legend Willie Nelson took place at the Hollywood Bowl starting Saturday, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute.
-
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits US$1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres with US$40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show
LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton held its first-ever pre-fall fashion show on Saturday on a bridge in Seoul, the capital of a leading luxury market.
Business
-
Grand & Toy launches 'brand refresh' as it narrows focus to business customers
While the company's legacy as an office supply store in the mall remains in the minds of some Canadian consumers, Grand & Toy has spent nearly a decade returning to its 141-year-old roots as a business-to-business supplier of office products and services.
-
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it.
-
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker's settlement
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company, including thousands of people injured by the drug, money is still not rolling out.
Lifestyle
-
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
-
The last video rental store in Kingston, Ont. is closing
From the rise of the VHS tape to the switch to DVDs and Blu-ray, Classic Video in Kingston, Ont. has seen it all. But now, the store is hitting the stop button.
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
Oilers advance to second round after 5-4 win over Kings
Kailer Yamamoto scored the late third-period winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to close out their playoff series Saturday.
-
Perez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix
After a dominant win, with a dose of luck, Sergio Perez seems increasingly like a Formula One title contender.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.