Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal
First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit.
Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him.
Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schools.
He and former shishalh chief Garry Feschuk launched the lawsuit more than a decade ago to seek justice and reparations for day scholars abused while attending residential schools.
First Nations leaders and the federal government announced the $2.8-billion agreement in January to settle the legal action for plaintiffs representing 325 nations seeking to address the harms done to their members by the residential school program.
The settlement is expected to be approved after the hearing's conclusion this week, followed by an appeal period before the money is transferred to a not-for-profit trust managed by Indigenous leaders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
Akim Aliu says GTHL rejected organization that would have assured spots for BIPOC players
A former NHL player says the Greater Toronto Hockey League and directors of its AAA clubs stonewalled his bid for an expansion organization that would have assured roster spots for BIPOC players, had mandates for female representation and people of colour in managerial positions, and had the financial backing of major sponsors, as reported by TSN.
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
GOP shifts focus of attacks on Biden's immigration policy to Canada-U.S. border
Canada's border with the United States, the longest in the world and an enduring symbol of bilateral co-operation, has largely avoided becoming a partisan cudgel on Capitol Hill. That, however, may be about to change.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Canada
-
-
-
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
-
-
Ontario health advocates warn of 'manipulative upselling' at private clinics
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
-
Studious raccoon shuts down B.C. elementary school for the day
Some students at South Kelowna Elementary School in British Columbia got a surprise day off after a raccoon broke in and got comfortable in the building's ceiling.
World
-
John Fetterman 'on path to recovery,' will be out several more weeks
A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
-
Ex-Obama campaigner voted head of Italy's Democratic Party
Elly Schlein, a 37-year-old U.S.-Italian national and longtime left-wing political operative who worked on two presidential campaigns for former U.S. President Barack Obama, defied polls to become the first woman to head Italy's opposition Democratic Party.
-
Grandfather of pilot killed in Nevada crash flew WWII planes
The pilot of a medical transport plane that crashed during a winter storm in Nevada, killing all five people on board, was following in the footsteps of his grandfather who flew bombers in World War II, his brother said.
-
Jurors will visit crime scene site in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial in the shooting deaths of his wife and son will get to visit the South Carolina home where the killings took place before they begin deliberating, the judge ruled Monday.
-
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment
Contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in Ohio began moving out again Monday, after concerns were raised during the weekend about oversight of where it was being shipped, federal officials said.
-
Judge upholds acquittal in 9 hurricane nursing home deaths
A Florida judge rejected a prosecutor's impassioned plea Monday, saying he would not reconsider his acquittal of a nursing home administrator in the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility's air conditioning in 2017.
Politics
-
-
-
International aid agencies ask for more money in letter to Freeland ahead of budget
Dozens of Canada's international aid agencies are asking Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to increase the country's foreign assistance contributions.
Health
-
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
-
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
Sci-Tech
-
-
-
Stunning photos of aurora borealis captured in northern Ont.
Overnight Sunday into Monday morning the northern lights, aurora borealis, gave skywatchers in northern Ontario quite a show. Dozens of viewers shared their photos of the beautiful coloured lights in the night sky.
Entertainment
-
Canadian newspapers drop Dilbert comic over racist comments
A media backlash against the Dilbert comic strip took hold in Canada on Monday as several of the country's biggest newspapers announced they were dropping the office-set cartoon over recent remarks by its creator.
-
Dilbert's demise no surprise to followers of both the comic and creator Scott Adams
The comic strip Dilbert disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a 'hate group' on YouTube and, to some, Dilbert had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.
-
Madonna's older brother has died at age 66, family says
Madonna's eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died, a family member said Saturday. He was 66.
Business
-
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
-
Canada-China trade breaks record, as imports hit $100 billion
Trade between China and Canada hit record levels in 2022, with imports breaking the $100-billion mark for the first time, Statistics Canada data show.
-
TD Bank to pay US$1.2 billion to settle Stanford Ponzi scheme lawsuit
TD Bank Group said Monday it will pay US$1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit related to one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever orchestrated.
Lifestyle
-
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
-
Winnipeg restaurant uncovers history within its walls
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
Sports
-
-
Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns, says change is needed
Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace. Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs answer Lightning by making trade with Blackhawks
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe from Chicago on Monday, their latest big trade that comes in the aftermath of division-rival Tampa Bay making another pre-deadline splash.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.
-
Japan's Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles
Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
-
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.