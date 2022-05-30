Independent report on military sexual misconduct to be released today

A highly-anticipated report on sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military, and recommendations for a path forward, will be released today.

The independent report, authored by former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour, was delivered to the federal government on May 20.

Arbour will present the findings at 12:30 p.m. ET, alongside National Defence Minister Anita Anand, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre and Deputy National Defence Minister Bill Matthews.

Last April, Ottawa tasked Arbour with shedding light on the prevalence of harassment and sexual misconduct in the military’s ranks and providing recommendations about how best to set up an independent, external reporting system for defence team members.

The review was launched amid a year of multiple misconduct investigations among the Canadian Armed Forces’ highest-ranking members, deepening the call for a complete, internal culture shift.

More details to come…