OTTAWA -- As the federal government commits its support to Indigenous communities to uncover burial sites of children of Canada’s residential school system, the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) says an independent investigation is needed.

Speaking before the Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee Thursday, Murray Sinclair said a search must be conducted outside the purview of a government department.

“We have a huge task still remaining … and I think that we need to see that in order for us to deal with this properly, we need to ensure that there is an independent study that is done into that question of those burial sites, where they are and what the numbers are going to tell us,” he told committee members.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced that $27 million – already earmarked to assist Indigenous communities in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools – would be distributed to those who request it.

On May 28, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. announced that it had found the remains of 215 children buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, using ground-penetrating radar.

In the days that have followed this discovery, there have been calls from First Nations leaders, residential school survivors, and opposition parties for the federal government to fund the research and excavation of all sites of former residential schools for unmarked graves.

Sinclair said a future search should be “overseen by a parliamentary committee that will ensure that it’s done in a proper way as opposed to having anyone within the justice department or the department of Indigenous affairs controlling the process.”

During his introductory statement he noted that he contemplated appearing before the committee on Thursday, which held an emergency meeting on specific TRC calls to action, out of fear that what is said about the discovery could be used for political gain.

“I debated with myself for awhile, the better part of a day and a half or so as to whether I wanted to participate in this or not mainly because I hate the possibility that something as significant as this, as personal as this, and as triggering as this could become a political football,” he said.

Sinclair said he has spoken with “about 200 survivors” over the course of the last few days, who have expressed their “grief, their feelings of anger, their feelings of frustration” over the situation.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.