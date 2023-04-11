'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the “politicization of the Foundation.”
“In recent weeks, the political climate surrounding a donation received by the Foundation in 2016 has put a great deal of pressure on the Foundation’s management and volunteer Board of Directors, as well as on our staff and our community,” reads a statement from the foundation issued Tuesday.
“The circumstances created by the politicization of the Foundation have made it impossible to continue with the status quo, and the volunteer Board of Directors has resigned, as has the President and CEO,” it also states.
Three directors will remain on the board on an interim basis to allow the organization to uphold its obligations while replacements are sought.
Over the last few months, the foundation has been referenced repeatedly amid reporting on foreign interference and alleged attempts by China to meddle in the 2021 and 2019 federal elections.
In February, it was first reported by The Globe and Mail that the foundation had accepted a $200,000 donation seven years ago, from a Chinese businessman with ties to the Chinese government. In March, the foundation announced it would be refunding the donation because of the potential China connection.
CEO of the organization at the time was Morris Rosenberg, a former long-time public servant who Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later tapped to author a report on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election. Rosenberg concluded that, while attempts were made, the panel whose work he was assessing, “did not detect foreign interference that threatened Canada's ability to have free and fair elections.”
When reports of the donation to the foundation under Rosenberg’s leadership emerged, it sparked criticism from elected officials including Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who said Rosenberg had a “deficit of credibility.”
Rosenberg told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in March that he has always conducted himself in a non-partisan way, including during his four years with the foundation.
And, when Trudeau tapped former governor general David Johnston to serve as a foreign interference special rapporteur, his impartiality was questioned by the opposition parties, in part because he was a member of the foundation, which calls itself an independent, non-partisan scholarship organization.
Outgoing president and CEO of the foundation, Pascale Fournier, has been with the organization for five years.
While the foundation is named after his father, the prime minister has not been involved with it since becoming Liberal leader.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV News’ Kevin Gallagher
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
