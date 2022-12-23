Here are the bills, big and small, that politicians will be looking at next year
Parliament has begun a lengthy winter break, but more than a hundred bills are still on the table and ready to be picked up when lawmakers return to Ottawa in late January.
Some are major Liberal priorities. Others are government promises left languishing on the table. And dozens were proposed by individual senators or members of Parliament, some of which are inching closer to becoming law despite the usual uphill battle to grab the legislature's attention.
All told, the House of Commons is still considering 54 proposed laws, 21 of which were brought forward by federal ministers. The Senate has 48 in hand, five of them government bills.
Here's a handful of the bills worth watching out for in 2023.
Government bills
Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act: The bill would change broadcasting rules to reflect the advent of big streaming platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Spotify. Six months after MPs passed the bill, senators have introduced key amendments, including to remove ambiguity around whether user-generated content can be regulated. They're expected to send it back to the House soon after the holiday break. The resulting back-and-forth could theoretically go on forever, but senators typically abide by the House's decision on whether to approve any changes.
Bill C-13, amending the Official Languages Act: Introduced in March, the bill would update language laws and bolster the government's obligations to protect and promote French. It's undergoing a pre-study in the Senate and is making its way through a House committee.
Bill C-18, the Online News Act: This legislation would create a framework requiring tech giants such as Google and Meta to negotiate deals to compensate Canadian media outlets when they share news content on their platforms. The House passed it just before the holiday break -- prompting ire from Meta, which said it would consider removing Canadian news content from its Facebook platform altogether if the bill continues to make progress -- and sent it to the Senate.
Bill C-21, on firearms: This is the bill that would increase maximum penalties for certain firearm offences, enshrine a ban on handguns into law and create a definition of "assault-style" firearms considered illegal in Canada. That definition, introduced during a committee study in the House this fall, has proven controversial enough that more study is likely and more changes may yet be made.
Bill C-22, on the Canada Disability Benefit: Introduced last June, this would create a new disability benefit. It's getting close to clearing the House after a committee passed it earlier this month with several amendments, including some that strengthen requirements that people with disabilities participate in developing and designing the regulations.
Bill C-27, the Digital Charter Implementation Act: The legislation overhauling Canada's privacy laws and creating new rules around artificial intelligence and data was introduced in June, but is still being debated at second reading in the House.
Bill C-29, to create a national council for reconciliation: The bill setting out a national council to oversee the government's progress on reconciliation is at second reading in the Senate after passing the House in early December.
Bill C-35, which commits the government to long-term funding to provinces and Indigenous Peoples for early learning and child care: The Liberals introduced it earlier this month and have touted child care as a priority.
Bill S-2, which amends the Parliament of Canada Act: The stalled bill would change how the Senate functions to reflect that it's no longer a place with two main partisan groups representing the government and Opposition. It would allow up to three additional parliamentary groups or recognized parties to appoint special leadership roles, which come with extra salaries, and give them greater say over the Senate's administration. It passed swiftly in the Senate at the end of 2021 but has not been introduced in the House.
Bill S-5, amending the Canadian Environmental Protection Act: The bill would recognize "that every individual in Canada has a right to a healthy environment" and sets out a new framework on managing environmental risks. It already passed in the Senate and is inching closer to passage in the House, where it's being considered by the environment committee.
Bills introduced by MPs and senators
Bill C-215, which would increase the maximum number of weeks that people can be paid benefits under employment insurance due to "illness, injury or quarantine": Conservative MP Jacques Gourde introduced the bill last December and it is awaiting a final vote in the House. The government announced in November that sick benefits under EI were being extended to a maximum of 26 weeks, but Gourde's bill would make it 52 weeks, or a full year.
Bill C-226, which would require the environment minister to develop a national strategy on environmental racism: Green MP Elizabeth May introduced the bill in February, months before being elected to lead the party again on a joint ticket with Jonathan Pedneault. A Commons committee passed it in November.
Bill C-233, on violence against intimate partners: The bill would require judges, before making a release order, to consider whether a person who is accused of violence against their intimate partner should wear an electronic monitoring device. Introduced by Liberal MP Anju Dhillon, it passed in the House of Commons in June and is now being considered by a Senate committee.
Bill C-248, which would create the Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada: Windsor New Democrat MP Brian Masse's bill respecting a park in his city was also approved without amendment by a House committee in November.
Bill C-291, which changes the Criminal Code to replace the term "child pornography" with "child sexual abuse and exploitation material": Conservative MP Mel Arnold introduced the bill in June and it is already awaiting a final vote in the House of Commons.
Bill S-210, which would make it illegal for organizations to make sexually explicit material available to young persons online: Penalties for convictions under the act would range up to $500,000 and the government would be empowered to apply for a court order requiring internet service providers to prevent access to the material. Sen. Julie Miville-Dechene's bill is awaiting a final vote in the Senate before being sent to the House.
Bill S-211, which imposes an obligation on government institutions and private-sector entities to report on measures taken to reduce the risk that forced or child labour was used by them or in their supply chains: Miville-Dechene's bill passed in the Senate in April and a House committee passed it without changes at the end of November, meaning that it is now two votes away from becoming law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
Holiday weekend weather dominated by wind and snow warnings from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The Manitoba government is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
Crash involving 12 vehicles closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed after a crash involving 12 vehicles.
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
For first known time in public, Putin calls fighting in Ukraine a 'war'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday used the word 'war' to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a 'special military operation' 10 months after it began.
Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump's lies to the 'unimaginable'
The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the 'unimaginable' 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy.
Canada
-
Holiday weekend weather dominated by wind and snow warnings from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
-
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as storm cuts power to more than 240,000 lose power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, tens of thousands of Quebecers are without power as schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed and several flights are either delayed or cancelled.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Crash involving 12 vehicles closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed after a crash involving 12 vehicles.
-
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
World
-
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Alex Jones' motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
A Connecticut judge on Thursday denied Infowars host Alex Jones' motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
-
Suicide bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman
A powerful car bomb detonated in a residential area in Pakistan's capital on Friday, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country's safest cities.
-
'Working towards victory': Ukraine President Zelenskyy defiant in Kyiv return
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation's capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are 'working toward victory' even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
-
3 dead in Kurdish centre shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural centre in a bustling Paris neighbourhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.
-
'I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan,' Brittney Griner asks supporters
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Here are the bills, big and small, that politicians will be looking at next year
Parliament has begun a lengthy winter break, but more than a hundred bills are still on the table and ready to be picked up when lawmakers return to Ottawa in late January. Some are major Liberal priorities. Others are government promises left languishing on the table. Here's a handful of the bills worth watching out for in 2023.
-
Experts clash on whether medically assisted dying system ready for expansion by March
Leading experts involved in developing an expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder are at odds over whether the expansion should be delayed.
Health
-
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
-
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Movie Reviews: 'Babylon' has a maximalist vision that offers a wild ride
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Babylon,' 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and 'The Whale.'
-
Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the 'Sound of Philadelphia' of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners' 'I'll Be Around' and the Stylistics' 'Betcha by Golly, Wow,' has died at age 79.
-
Jurors deciding whether rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
Business
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
Tesla Inc shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors.
Lifestyle
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Sports
-
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
-
FIFA reviews Salt Bae's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
FIFA is taking "appropriate internal action" to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
-
Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year after scoring at World Cup
Bayern Munich and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies has been named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.