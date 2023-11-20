'Harrowing and heartbreaking': Liberal, Conservative MPs show solidarity with Israel
A small group of Liberal and Conservative MPs are in Israel as part of what they say is a bipartisan trip to show solidarity with the country as it grieves a gruesome attack by Hamas and comes under scrutiny for deaths in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel is definitely not the same Israel as before the terrorist attacks," Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said in an interview from Jerusalem.
"I thought it was important for me to come, to better understand and be able to explain to my colleagues what the Israeli perspective is on what happened on Oct. 7 and on the war with Hamas."
The group started the trip on Monday, meeting with survivors of the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and took roughly 240 people hostage.
Housefather said that before they head home Wednesday evening, his fellow MPs will also meet with the co-chairs of the Canada-Israel parliamentary friendship group and some government officials. They'll also likely travel to areas affected by the Oct. 7 attacks.
The trip was organized by an informal coalition of Jewish federations across Canada, which sent another 43 people to take part in the trip alongside the five MPs.
Liberal MP Marco Mendicino said in an email that the group has heard "harrowing and heartbreaking" stories about Oct. 7, including from families who rushed into bunkers during the attacks or suddenly lost contact with loved ones on WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging application.
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman posted a photo of herself in Israel alongside fellow Tory MPs Michelle Rempel Garner and Marty Morantz.
Lantsman posted on social media that the MPs are there to bear witness "and to express our solidarity with the Israeli people." None of the Conservatives responded to an interview request, but caucus spokesman Sebastian Skamski echoed Lantsman's statement.
"The terrorist attacks committed by Hamas represent the single worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust and Canada must continue to stand with Israel and the Jewish people," he wrote.
After the Oct. 7 attacks, Israel declared war on Hamas, began an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to the Gaza Strip, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.
The territory's health officials say more than 12,700 people have been killed in the retaliation campaign so far, two-thirds of them women and children. Another 2,700 people are reported missing.
The United Nations reports that more of its humanitarian workers have been killed in the six-week conflict than any other war, and says Israel is violating humanitarian law.
Housefather noted the suffering of civilians in Gaza, but he said Canadians might not realize the extent to which Israelis continue to grapple with the aftermath of the attacks that kicked off the war.
Thousands of people have been displaced from communities close to Israel's borders, air-raid sirens occur constantly and many schools are closed. Universities have delayed the fall academic term until late December, because the Israeli military has called up so many young people.
The Liberal MP said the country's hotels are deserted, and people are on edge.
Hamas attacked multiple collective farming communities, each known as a kibbutz. Housefather said those places tend to be home to left-leaning people who are fiercely critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
But he said even people with that political background tend to be "in solidarity" with the government's position on the war.
"There's no call that I see from anyone in Israeli society, on the centre, on the left or on the right, to stop this until Hamas is eradicated in Gaza," Housefather said.
"The eradication of Hamas, I think, is a prerequisite to discussing a two-state solution."
He added that the idea of a ceasefire is "a complete non-starter" among Israelis.
The Liberal government has gotten calls from MPs in various parties, including their own, for Canada to follow France and Ireland in calling for a halt to the fighting. Israel has argued that such pauses would only allow Hamas to rearm and kill more Israelis.
"Hearing from, today, people who survived the attack at the kibbutz and also people whose children were murdered at the kibbutz was an important first step to understanding the situation better from the perspective of the average Israeli," Housefather added.
He said that many Israelis express feeling like they have the ability to protect themselves against Hamas, which Canada recognizes as a terrorist group, in a way that Jewish people were not able to do over centuries of pogroms and the Holocaust.
He said it's a reality he never understood, and one that many Canadians are probably missing.
"They're saying, 'Yes, we care about the people that are being killed; we don't want civilians to be killed in Gaza. We are deeply pained by the death of any person that is not a terrorist,"' he said.
"But what they're saying is, 'If we don't destroy the terrorists, then they will kill us tomorrow.' And that's the lesson they learned from Oct. 7."
Housefather said his group will meet with Israeli Arabs but there are no plans to meet Palestinians. He said this is because there is no access to the West Bank or the Gaza Strip, and the territories are not safe to enter. There are no Palestinian officials in Jerusalem for the MPs to meet, he said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that 84 people with ties to Canada made it out of the Gaza Strip into Egypt on Sunday.
The list of foreign nationals cleared to make the trip on Sunday, as published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders, had included 135 people with a connection to Canada.
The most recent update from Global Affairs Canada, provided on Friday, said 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives had previously been able to leave the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing.
Global Affairs continued to report that as of Friday, it was aware of one Canadian who is missing.
Washington is now hinting that Canadians are among those believed to be held hostage by Hamas -- a detail that Ottawa has not confirmed.
In a summary of a call on Saturday between Joly and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his office noted that they discussed the need to "secure the release of hostages, including U.S. and Canadian citizens."
Global Affairs Canada said on Nov. 10 that it deployed an envoy "to seek the release of Canadian hostages abroad, including in the Middle East."
But Joly has said her department won't confirm if Canadians are among the hostages, because doing so could complicate rescue efforts.
On Monday, heavy fighting broke out around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, which has housed thousands of patients and displaced people for weeks.
The fighting comes a day after the World Health Organization evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City's Shifa Hospital, the territory's largest, where they were among more than 250 critically ill or wounded patients stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Israel says Hamas uses civilians and hospitals as shields, while critics say Israel's siege and relentless aerial bombardment amounts to collective punishment of Palestinians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Transgender Day of Remembrance important amid rising incidents of violence: group
The founder of a Nova Scotia-based trans advocacy group says Transgender Day of Remembrance is especially important this year amid rising incidents of violence and hatred targeting youth.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
The federal government will once again be limiting international students to working 20 hours per week starting next year. If you are an international student affected by this, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
