Politics

    • Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent to have state funeral in Ottawa

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    There will be a state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent.

    Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the state funeral will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 28.

    Broadbent served as a member of Parliament for more than two decades and led the NDP for 14 years in the 1970s and 1980s.

    As NDP leader he faced off against four different prime ministers, including Pierre Trudeau and Brian Mulroney.

    Trudeau says the state funeral will provide an opportunity for Canadians to pay tribute to his legacy, which includes leading the NDP to its best electoral results until Jack Layton broke that record in 2011.

    State funerals are typically held for current and former governors general and prime ministers and sitting cabinet ministers, but the prime minister can offer one for any eminent Canadian.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News