Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury

Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday morning that the trip, slated for June 30 and July 1, had been called off after the princess was injured when she was out walking on Sunday evening. The 73-year-old sister of King Charles sustained minor injuries and a concussion on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, England, said a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday.
Neither the statement nor the spokesperson provided any detail about what happened, but the statement said Anne was expected to make a full recovery.
"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery," the statement said.
Anne was scheduled to arrive in Canada on June 30, ahead of the centennial ceremony in St. John's the following day. The July 1 anniversary will be particularly poignant, as the remains of an unidentified First World War soldier from what was then known as the Dominion of Newfoundland, will be entombed on the plateau of the memorial.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said he was saddened to learn that Anne could no longer attend the event.
"On behalf of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, I wish her a quick and healthy recovery," he said in a statement Monday.
Anne is the colonel in chief of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Britain's Press Association reported the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of the estate when she was injured. Though the exact cause of the injuries was unconfirmed, there were horses in the area. Her medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.
Emergency services were called to the estate and she was treated at the scene before being transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, accompanied her.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.
-- With files from The Associated Press
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Environmental groups that launched a legal challenge against a port expansion in B.C. are heading to court Monday morning.
A North Vancouver university will reopen its campuses Monday after days of closures due to a police investigation into a "threat of violence against a student on campus."
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Ontario’s minister of infrastructure says the province had 'every intention' of keeping the current Ontario Science Centre open until construction was complete at the new facility but said the abrupt closure Friday was the result of a “health and safety risk” that she had to heed.
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7-million richer.
Dozens of people are displaced after a fire ripped through the roof of an apartment building in McKenzie Towne Sunday night.
A child is recovering in hospital after they fell from a second-storey window at a condo building in Skyview Ranch.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a boater who had fallen overboard on Muskrat Lake in Whitewater Region.
When heavy rain forced Escapade Music Festival to cancel the final night of the three-day festival at Lansdowne, The Chainsmokers decided to perform in the ByWard Market.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 29-year-old from Ottawa in connection with the seizure of over nine kilograms of cocaine along with firearms and cash.
Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Reseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.
Monday is Fete Nationale (or Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day) in Quebec. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
When members of the 1993 Montreal Canadiens gathered for a reunion to commemorate 30 years since they won the Stanley Cup, they told stories and reminisced about the championship run.
When the Edmonton Oilers selected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with the first pick in the 2011 NHL draft, they had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons. They did not qualify for seven of his eight first seasons, either.
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
There is a push to save a Catholic church in Halifax from permanently closing.
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
The number of impaired drivers injured in vehicle crashes in Atlantic Canada far outweighs the national average.
One person has died after being struck by a train in a Manitoba community as it was celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
High winds in the Pembina Valley region are causing power outages for a number of people according to Manitoba Hydro.
Despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Harris to the sidelines following an apparent leg injury, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats 36-20 to remain 3-0 on the 2024 season.
Riders QB Harris "questionable" to return after suffering hit late in first half vs Hamilton.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener for the 2024 season saw fans pack Regina’s Confederation Park prior to kickoff.
Will Riley is jumping into a new chapter of his life.
Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a building in a Cambridge plaza.
A Guelph man was arrested early Saturday morning after breaking into a church a second time.
An iconic Saskatoon landmark will soon be under new ownership.
One person is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 6 just north of Melfort.
A tornado watch was issued for Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, with city facilities preparing to close on short notice in the event of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.
Police charged a driver accused of travelling the wrong way for quite a distance along Highway 400 after a collision early Monday morning.
One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.
Orillia Georgian College campus to host emergency services training drill.
Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews are responding to a fire and explosions in Merlin.
Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.
Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Harrow on Sunday evening to remember a mother, father and two children who were found dead in a home last week.
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Environmental groups that launched a legal challenge against a port expansion in B.C. are heading to court Monday morning.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in Surrey, B.C.'s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
A GTA woman, 23, is charged with drug trafficking in northern Ontario after police found a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop on Highway 11/17.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
This weekend, the City of Elliot Lake will be rocking out for the 2024 Heritage Days Street Dance.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is investigating whether to impose a surtax on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant revealed a succession of AI-related products Monday during its semi-annual showcase event called Shopify Editions, which spans more than 150 new offerings this round.
European Union regulators on Monday levelled their first charges under the bloc's new digital competition rulebook, accusing Apple of preventing app makers from pointing users to cheaper options outside its App Store.
The pop star seems to have responded to a quip from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in which he suggested that her Eras Tour performances may not all be live.
For Taylor Swift, simply going 'Instagram official' with Travis Kelce just isn’t big enough, apparently.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
Trends suggests a growing approval of DIY investing in Canada, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines what would-be investors need to know.
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7-million richer.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts for the final hole of regulation at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Tij Iginila doesn’t shy away from his famous last name, instead embracing the expectations that come with being the son of a Hockey Hall of Famer.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is investigating whether to impose a surtax on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.