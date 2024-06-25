Entertainment

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49

Shifty Shellshock attends Rockefellas Studios Grand Opening Event on July 29, 2023 in Corona, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rockefellas Studio) Shifty Shellshock attends Rockefellas Studios Grand Opening Event on July 29, 2023 in Corona, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rockefellas Studio)
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Binzer, died at his home on Monday.

Crazy Town was best known for its 2000 hit song "Butterfly," which peaked No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The band's debut album, “The Gift of Game,” sold more than 1.5 million copies.

Shellshock struggled with addiction throughout his music career. The singer appeared on the reality TV shows "Celebrity Rehab" for two seasons and "Sober House" for another two.

Crazy Town broke up in 2003 shortly after releasing its second album, “Darkhouse,” which tanked on the charts. The band got back together several years later, releasing a third album, “The Brimstone Sluggers."

While on tour in 2019, the band totalled its tour van in a head-on collision with a moose in Ontario.

Shellshock, guitarist Elias Tannous and drummer Roland Banks were driving along Hwy. 17 near Sudbury, Ont. when the van collided with the animal.

