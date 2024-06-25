Anti-tax protesters storm Kenya's parliament, drawing police fire as president vows to quash unrest

One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Thousands of protesters stormed Kenya's parliament Tuesday to protest tax proposals, burning part of the building, sending lawmakers fleeing and drawing fire from police in unrest that the president vowed to quash. Several people were killed.
It was the most direct assault on the government in decades. Journalists saw at least three bodies outside the complex where police had opened fire, and medical workers reported five people killed. Clashes spread to other cities. There was no immediate word on arrests.
"Today's events mark a critical turning point on how we respond to threats to our national security," President William Ruto said, calling the events "treasonous" and vowing to quash the unrest "at whatever cost."
Kenya's defence minister said the military had been deployed to support police during the "security emergency" and "breaching of critical infrastructure."
Protesters had demanded that legislators vote against a finance bill imposing new taxes on East Africa's economic hub, where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered. Youth who had voted Ruto into power with cheers for his promises of economic relief have taken to the streets to object to the pain of reforms.
Lawmakers managed to pass the bill before fleeing through a tunnel as protesters outmanoeuvred police and poured in. The fire at the building was later put out.
The Kenya Medical Association said in a statement that at least five people were fatally shot while trying to treat wounded people at the scene. It said more than 30 people were wounded, at least 13 with live bullets. Police fired live ammunition and threw tear gas canisters at protesters who sought treatment at a medical tent at a nearby church. Elsewhere in town, Kenyatta National Hospital said it received 45 casualties.
One person shot dead was wrapped in a Kenyan flag and carried away. Another lay on the sidewalk, their head in the gutter.
Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray water canon at them during a protest in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Internet service in the country noticeably slowed in what NetBlocks called a "major disruption," and at least one broadcaster issued a statement saying that "we have received threats from the authorities to shut us down."
Ruto had been outside Nairobi attending an African Union retreat. He was expected to sign the finance bill into law this week. He has two weeks to act but faces calls from religious and other leaders to think again.
The nearby office of the Nairobi governor, a member of the ruling party, also was briefly on fire Tuesday, smoke pouring from its white facade. Police water cannons were used to extinguish the fire.
Protesters could be heard shouting, "We're coming for every politician."
The Kenya Human Rights Commission shared a video of officers shooting at protesters, and it urged Ruto to issue an immediate order to "stop the killings."
The president instead said the government had "mobilized all resources" to ensure order.
On Sunday, Ruto tried to calm the rising public tensions, saying he was proud of the young Kenyans who came out to exercise their democratic duty in earlier protests. The politician who had promoted himself as a "hustler" from humble beginnings said he would engage them on their concerns.
Youth had announced they were uniting to keep the government in check as prices for fuel, food and other necessities have soared. In Nairobi, a regional hub for expatriates and home to a United Nations complex, the inequality among Kenyans has sharpened along with long-held frustrations over state corruption.
Opposition to the finance bill has united a large part of the country, with some explicitly rejecting the tribal divisions that have torn Kenya apart in the past. Some who had passionately supported Ruto felt betrayed.
"I fell for his lies. Now I'm out here regretting why I voted for him," youth Oscar Saina told The Associated Press last week
Protesters hide behind a banner as police fire teargas at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
As throngs of protesters rushed through the streets Tuesday, defiance emerged elsewhere in the country -- including in the town where the president was, Naivasha, as protesters chanted "Ruto must go."
Protesters tried to storm the State House in the western city of Nakuru, a witness said. There were clashes in the western lakeside city of Kisumu. The governor of Mombasa, Kenya's second largest city, joined protesters outside his office and expressed his support for them.
Protesters burned ruling party offices in Embu in central Kenya, the Nation newspaper reported. Citizen TV showed footage from Nyeri in central Kenya with police confronting protesters in the smoking streets.
A national gathering of Catholic bishops urged police not to attack protesters and pleaded with the government to listen to citizens' pain over the "unwarranted" taxes, saying "the country is bleeding ... families are immensely suffering."
Two people died in similar protests last week, and civil society groups have raised the alarm about a crackdown.
The Kenya Law Society President Faith Odhiambo said earlier Tuesday that 50 Kenyans, including her personal assistant, had been "abducted" by people believed to be police officers. Some had been vocal in the demonstrations and were taken from homes, workplaces and public spaces ahead of Tuesday's protests, according to civil society groups.
A statement by diplomats from 13 Western countries including the United States said they were "shocked" by the scenes outside parliament and expressed concern about the violence and abductions of protesters.
Police officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Parliament Speaker Moses Wetangula had directed the inspector general of police to provide information on the whereabouts of those missing.
Also Tuesday, hundreds of Kenya's police officers, long accused of abuses by human rights watchdogs and others, arrived in Haiti to lead a United Nations-backed multinational force against the powerful gangs who have the country in its grip. The deployment faces a legal challenge in Kenya but Ruto's government has gone ahead, with the thanks of U.S. President Joe Biden.
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and the party's Ontario co-chair for the next campaign says the Liberals 'need to regroup' after a shocking overnight byelection loss to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives.
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents came very close to the threshold water use on Monday, but that some 'positive news' is expected Tuesday afternoon about the water main repair timeline.
A southern Alberta wildlife clinic has released a bear back into the wild after the animal was found wandering through the town of Westlock last Halloween.
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday voted to decriminalize possession of marijuana for personal use, making the nation one of Latin America's last to do so, in a move that could reduce its massive prison population.
Thousands of protesters stormed Kenya's parliament Tuesday to protest tax proposals, burning part of the building, sending lawmakers fleeing and drawing fire from police in unrest that the president vowed to quash. Several people were killed.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has arrived at a federal courthouse in Saipan ahead of an expected guilty plea in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will set him free to return home to Australia.
The first UN-backed contingent of foreign police arrived in Haiti on Tuesday, nearly two years after the troubled Caribbean country urgently requested help to quell a surge in gang violence.
A Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified Donald Trump's gag order, freeing the former president to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the hush money criminal trial that led to his felony conviction, but keeping others connected to the case off limits until he is sentenced July 11.
The death toll from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century has risen to 102, authorities in Hawaii said Monday.
A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and the party's Ontario co-chair for the next campaign says the Liberals 'need to regroup' after a shocking overnight byelection loss to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives.
A historic defeat for the Liberals in a downtown Toronto byelection has put a glaring question mark on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political future. Here's a look at the options Trudeau and the Liberals face as they enter a summer of soul-searching.
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada says a growing body of research out of the United States suggests maternal mental health conditions are a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S.
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
A B.C. man who was court-ordered not to use Grindr after he was convicted of using the app to target victims for fraud was found guilty of breaching his probation.
The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world.
Two U.S. astronauts abandoned plans to exit the International Space Station to conduct maintenance on Monday due to a spacesuit malfunction.
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.
Snoop Dogg is used to recording tracks, not racing on them. But that didn’t stop the legendary rapper from putting on quite the show at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon on Monday.
Amazon is partnering with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to boost sales for its 10th annual Prime Day discount event.
Nvidia has lost its briefly worn crown as the world’s most valuable listed company after its stock plunged almost 13 per cent in the past week.
Organigram Holdings Inc. says it has taken a minority stake in European cannabis company Sanity Group through a $21 million investment.
Everyone loves a deal, but many Canadians either forget or don't realize they can find discounts through their workplace.
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
The Stanley Cup was still on the ice when Patric Hornqvist offered up a sobering thought surrounded by former teammates and other family revelers holding cans of beer during the celebration.
The Atlantic Ballet of Canada is spearheading an Indigenous dance program this fall that will allow eight dancers to train close to their communities and culture.
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
Industry experts are warning Canadian businesses to take stock of their cyber vulnerabilities after an attack forced automotive dealerships across North America to trade their digital systems for pen and paper.
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
A Bracebridge man who died trying to save a distressed swimmer nearly four years ago is being recognized among 18 others for their extraordinary acts of heroism.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
Vancouver police are appealing for information that could help identify a woman who died of an overdose more than five months ago.
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing outside Jane Subway Station, say paramedics.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after shots rang out in Rexdale on Tuesday afternoon.
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a driver struck a pedestrian, a tree, and a storefront in downtowwn Toronto late Tuesday afternoon, say Toronto police.
Public approval of Calgary's mayor and council has fallen beyond record lows recorded at the end of 2023, according to a new survey.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents came very close to the threshold water use on Monday, but that some 'positive news' is expected Tuesday afternoon about the water main repair timeline.
Calgary police say a man hit by a car on Stoney Trail on Tuesday morning is recovering in hospital.
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a two-alarm blaze at an auto shop in the city's south end Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which involved vehicles and several tires, was brought under control in about an hour.
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
Former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will be among those entering the Hockey Hall of Fame in the fall.
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
Boston Pizza has announced it will deliver free consolation pizza to Oilers fans later this week.
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's 50/50 broke a new record Monday night.
Street construction in downtown Sydney, N.S., continues into the busy summer months.
A man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.
Residents of Sussex, N.B., are rejoicing over the upcoming flood mitigation plans after the town saw much damage in a flood earlier in the year.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after Ontario Provincial Police fatally shot a man in a Kenora, Ont. RV park.
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
At least one group of Manitobans is enjoying the rain we’ve been receiving.
A proactive patrol by RCMP officers led to a collection of drug trafficking weapon related charges for three people from Carnduff, Sask.
The provincial government recently finalized a funding agreement for Regina International Airport's direct WestJet flights between Regina and Minneapolis.
Many residents across Saskatchewan noted the flood of emergency alerts during Sunday's wave of thunderstorms. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang explains how those watches and warnings are sent out to the public.
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
Customers and businesses in Waterloo Region are stocking up on booze ahead of a possible LCBO strike.
Humane societies are seeing an alarming trend in Waterloo Region – long waitlists to surrender pets.
A judge has rejected a Saskatoon mayoral candidate’s bid for a court injunction on zoning changes required for the city to access federal housing accelerator funds.
Saskatoon's new central library is officially taking shape.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has stepped up to help Carrot River after a destructive storm tore through the community on Sunday evening.
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
The two bodies found at a Sault Ste. Marie home last month have been deemed a murder-suicide in another tragic case of intimate partner violence in the city, police say.
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
A vacant building known to be the home of vagrants in St. Thomas has gone up in flames. On Monday night around 11 p.m. the St. Thomas Fire Department was called to an abandoned building belonging to CN Rail at the north end of St. Catharine Street.
A last ditch effort to investigate constructing a new city hall building in the heart of downtown London was shot down by a majority of city council.
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
The Aurora man convicted in the death of his wife sat in a courtroom on Tuesday while his family gave emotional victim impact statements ahead of his sentencing.
Barrie's former captain of the Barrie Colts hoists the Stanley Cup after Game 7.
Images of a suspect connected to a possible hate crime were released by Barrie police this week in hopes someone will recognize him.
Three students were on a school bus that allegedly ran a red light, colliding with an SUV passing through an intersection on June 19.
The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has agreed Mad Wax Windsor Inc. “profoundly affected” a transgender woman for failing to provide a leg wax and taking the story to the media.
Essex OPP Marine Unit members have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Haisla First Nation say they have made a final investment decision that will see them go ahead with their proposed US$4-billion Cedar LNG project off the B.C. coast.
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., acted surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say an 18-year-old suspect is now charged with assaulting two people with a metal bat on the same day.
A dispute turned violent in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday when a suspect drove their truck through the front door of a business, causing a lot of damage and injuring one person.
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.