NASA calls off spacewalk at last minute as astronaut suit malfunctions

Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Two U.S. astronauts abandoned plans to exit the International Space Station to conduct maintenance on Monday due to a spacesuit malfunction.
NASA officials called off the spacewalk because of a water leak in the cooling unit of one of the astronauts’ spacesuits.
The leak, which affected the suit donned by NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, sprang up just after the suits were transferred to battery power just before they exited the space station.
The cooling unit on the spacesuits are designed to keep the wearers at a comfortable temperature while carrying out their work. Dyson and her crewmate Mike Barratt were set to remove a faulty electronics box from a communications antenna on the space station’s exterior.
“Right now, I’m comfortable, but I do feel a little warm,” Dyson was heard saying on a live stream of the event after the spacewalk was called off around 9 a.m. ET.
Dyson later expressed concern that the water leak may have affected electrical connectors.
“There’s still water shooting out,” Dyson said at one point. “We can assume that water got into that connector, electrical connector.”
NASA then worked to get Dyson back inside the space station from the airlock, the gateway to the space station’s exterior, while her suit remained on battery power.
The crew was not in danger at any point during the incident, according to NASA.
The spacewalk was set to kick off Monday morning and last about 6.5 hours, according to NASA.
The delayed spacewalk is only the latest in a string of setbacks around operations on the International Space Station in recent weeks.
This marks the second spacewalk in recent days that has been abruptly called off due to spacesuit issues.
Officials called off a spacewalk slated for June 13, which included Dyson and Matthew Dominick, because of “a spacesuit discomfort issue” with Dominick’s spacesuit. NASA declined to provide more details about the issue to protect the astronaut’s privacy.
In addition to the aborted Monday spacewalk, the federal agency has been aiming to carry out another on July 2 — before giving Boeing’s Starliner capsule the green light to undock from the orbiting laboratory and make its return home.
The Starliner spacecraft has been on its first crewed test flight to the space station. But the vehicle encountered several key issues during the first leg of its trip, including springing helium leaks and experiencing thruster outages, that have delayed its return.
It’s not yet clear whether the decision to call off Monday’s spacewalk will further delay Starliner’s return.
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
In light of the news that Princess Anne's trip this week to Canada was cancelled because of an injury, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the princess's contributions as a royal figure that extend far beyond traditional ceremonials.
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
A decades-old resort in B.C.’s Fraser Valley is welcoming guests back, eight months after the uninsured site was decimated by the Kookipi Creek wildfire.
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to terms on a max extension, one that will be worth about $225 million over five years and could reach about $270 million if he meets supermax criteria, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Hundreds of Kenyan police officers were leaving Monday for Haiti, where they will lead a multinational force against the powerful gangs whose deadly violence spiked this year and helped bring about a change in government.
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an "important week," adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected "soon."
Flooding in the Midwestern U.S. collapsed a railroad bridge and tested a dam Monday after days of heavy rains that have forced hundreds of people to evacuate or be rescued from rising waters.
Colombia launched peace talks with the Second Marquetalia rebel group on Monday as the administration of leftist President Gustavo Petro tries to pacify rural areas of the country that have seen rising violence despite efforts to broker ceasefires with various armed groups.
A new federal rule finalized Monday aims to ensure first responders can find out what hazardous chemicals are on a train almost immediately after a derailment so they can respond appropriately.
A Texas woman allegedly tried to drown a three-year-old at an apartment complex pool in suburban Dallas after making racist remarks toward the child's mother in a case investigators are asking to be treated as a hate crime, a police spokeswoman said Monday.
Civil liberties groups filed a lawsuit Monday to block Louisiana's new law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom.
French President Emmanuel Macron told a podcast episode that both the far right National Rally (RN) party and the left-wing New Popular Front coalition risk bringing 'civil war' to France.
Canada accused China of undermining global trade rules and flooding the market with electric vehicles Monday as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland kick-started the process required to impose new import taxes on Chinese-made EVs.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
A married couple from Clearview Township is set to appear in season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are on set for "Freaky Friday 2." The two are reprising their roles of mother and daughter Anna and Tess Coleman, although the plot is mostly being kept under wraps.
Defense attorneys for Alec Baldwin are seeking to scuttle an involuntary manslaughter trial against the actor-producer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust.”
What is a bad credit score, and will you still be able to get a mortgage if you have one? A broker has advice on what you should know if you're looking to buy a home but are worried about your credit.
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
The federal government is giving a combined $11 million to six tech companies in Ottawa that are developing wireless and artificial intelligence (AI) advancements.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7-million richer.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the last minute of stoppage time for Italy to advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after drawing Croatia 1-1 on Monday.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
The Ontario elementary school that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid once attended is abuzz with excitement ahead of Monday night’s Stanley Cup Final.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
B.C.'s premier is calling on the federal government to take a closer look at how its bail law is being applied after a Surrey woman was killed in her own home earlier this month.
Mounties nabbed several drivers during a crackdown on illegal ride-hailing services in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month – including some repeat offenders.
Outdoor saunas and cold plunges aren't allowed in the city of Vancouver – but one councillor is hoping to change that so locals can take advantage of the "growing trend."
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an "important week," adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected "soon."
A friend of an 18-year-old who was pepper sprayed, stabbed and beaten at a southeast basketball court in September testified Monday at the trial for one of two teenage brothers charged in the killing.
Police need your help in the hunt for suspects after a woman was beaten unconscious in Fish Creek Provincial Park last week.
Bylaw Services received dozens of complaints about the noise and loud music coming from Escapade Music Festival this weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and a freight train in the Township of South Glengarry on Monday afternoon.
Students from three schools in the Ottawa neighbourhood have put their own designs on 18 traffic control boxes to beautify the drab pieces of road infrastructure.
Around 1,000 Port-Cartier residents who were evacuated on Thursday evening due to the forest fires can now return to their homes, although two forest fires are still out of control in the area, and a state of emergency remains in force.
An app developed by a Montrealer, aims to reduce car thefts by giving smart phone users a kill switch on their device.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a dead body was found in Angrignon Park on Monday afternoon.
An Alberta RCMP officer who was previously charged with child sexual exploitation is facing additional charges.
An Avalon Junior High School student is headed to Florida, but not for the reason so many other Edmontonians are.
A weather system extending across Atlantic Canada continues to bring periods of showery weather along with a risk of thunderstorms.
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
A 40-year-old man from Italy Cross, N.S., died in a highway crash on Sunday.
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
Fans descending on True North Square on game day are typically dressed to the nines in Winnipeg Jets gear.
Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a commercial building in northeast Regina.
A Regina teacher is on trial after being accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
Residents in Saskatchewan's southeast took to social media to show off the damage caused by Sunday's province-wide storms.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek.
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
The Edmonton Oilers are looking to make history Monday night as they take on the Panthers in Florida. Local hockey fans will be attending watch parties across the region.
The skies were truly alive in Saskatchewan Sunday, and photos and videos are pouring in from residents who got a front row seat to the show.
Three teen boys are facing assault and mischief charges after a load of bus passengers were hit with bear spray on public transit on Friday.
An iconic Saskatoon landmark will soon be under new ownership.
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
Two teenage suspects are in custody after police conducted a high-risk takedown of a vehicle following an armed robbery in the Sault.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
A married couple from Clearview Township is set to appear in season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.
NTP confirms a tornado touched down in CFB Borden on Saturday.
Thousands of people are expected to flock to Windsor when the 66th annual Ford Fireworks show takes place over the Detroit River Monday night.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says routine monitoring for West Nile Virus has identified one positive mosquito pool in the region.
Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.
B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says dozens of public service jobs meant to help develop the careers of public servants wrongfully went to government appointees over a 10-year period.
A pair of animal rights activists in British Columbia will not serve any jail time after the province's highest court tossed out a lower court ruling on the couple's illegal entry and occupation of a Fraser Valley hog farm.
A decades-old resort in B.C.’s Fraser Valley is welcoming guests back, eight months after the uninsured site was decimated by the Kookipi Creek wildfire.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
One person is in hospital in Sault Ste. Marie after a brutal attack by a stranger wielding a metal baseball bat.
A 13-year-old suspect has been charged after police in Sault Ste. Marie received a report of someone shooting at an adult with a pellet gun.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
