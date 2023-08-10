Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
In 1962, then-prime minister John Diefenbaker visited Hugh Segal's school in Montreal to present the principal with a copy of the newly minted Canadian Bill of Rights.
So impressed was Segal with Dief's description of Canada as a country that was open, free, democratic and based on the presumption of innocence that, at the tender age of 12, he became a lifelong Conservative.
"I went home on that Friday night and declared at the dinner table that I like Mr. Diefenbaker and I would be supporting his candidate in the local riding of Mount Royal," Segal recounted in a speech to the Senate in 2013.
"That was not a happy bit of news for me to bring to the Friday night table in our home. My father (a Liberal campaign manager) said those wonderful words which every pre-teen waits for: 'Over my dead body' ... It got me excited because I knew there was one thing I could do that would upset him all the time."
It was a pattern Segal was to repeat throughout his life, which came to an end Wednesday evening in Kingston, Ont.,at the age of 72. He would remain a Conservative loyalist, an ardent defender of civil liberties and he would never be afraid to stand up for what he believed, even when it infuriated other members of his political family.
Never were those qualities more evident than during the 2013 scandal involving allegedly dodgy expense claims made by three Conservative senators: Mike Duffy, Pamela Wallin and Patrick Brazeau.
In the midst of police investigations, opposition uproar and a full-scale media feeding frenzy, Conservatives, desperate to put distance between themselves and the tainted trio, moved to suspend them without pay from the Senate. Segal was the only Conservative senator to vote against the suspensions, although several others had qualms and abstained.
"It is one thing to wonder whether we manage our expenses properly ... It is another to question whether we understand the premise of fairness, the premise of due process, the premise of presumption of innocence because, if we convey through action on these motions that we in fact do not, then I suggest we will have created a far more serious problem for this institution than it now has," Segal said in a speech urging senators to vote against the suspension motions.
It was in that same speech that Segal recounted the youthful encounter with Diefenbaker that prompted him to become a Conservative.
He tried to remind his fellow Conservatives of their party's proud history defending civil liberties by recounting some of his own storied history with the party:
- running unsuccessfully for election under one-time federal Conservative leader Robert Stanfield, who supported official bilingualism when it was profoundly unpopular among party rank and file;
- his time as chief of staff for Ontario premier Bill Davis, who created a human rights code that recognized some rights of gay Ontarians for the first time and who was instrumental in enshrining the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in Canada's Constitution; and
- his time as chief of staff to prime minister Brian Mulroney, who stood up for francophones in Manitoba and campaigned against apartheid in South Africa despite pressure from British PM Margaret Thatcher and U.S. President Ronald Reagan to back off.
Segal's appeal landed on deaf ears. Duffy, Wallin and Brazeau were suspended without pay for two years. Duffy was eventually acquitted on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, after which police dropped charges against Brazeau and closed the investigation into Wallin, who was never charged.
By that time, Segal had retired early from the Senate to become the master of Massey College at the University of Toronto. From that academic perch, he openly urged his former Senate colleagues to formally apologize to Duffy, Wallin and Brazeau and reimburse them for their lost income and legal fees -- an appeal that also fell on deaf ears.
That entire episode was the quintessential Segal, according to his close friend and one-time business partner Bill Fox, with whom Segal founded one of Ottawa's premier government relations firms, Earnscliffe Strategy Group, in 1989, along with fellow Mulroney-era Conservative insider Harry Near and Liberal Mike Robinson.
"I always come back to that stand in the Senate. I just think, you want to know about this man? To me, that tells you everything you have to know about him," said Fox.
There were a few other senators "standing on the shore" hoping Duffy, Wallin and Brazeau wouldn't drown "but they weren't going into the water to help you," he added. "Hughie went into the water to help."
For any "normal human being," taking a stand against such an overwhelming tide of censure against the three disgraced senators would take a lot courage, Wallin reflected. "But I don't think it's a question of courage on the part of Hugh to stand up and give that speech ... It is who he is ... This is a man of principle in the truest sense.
"He is the most human and humane and the most generous person I've ever met, really and truly," she added. "Generous of spirit, of time, of heart, of caring. You want to be Hugh's friend because when you need a friend there just is no one better."
Wallin became friends with Segal decades earlier when she was host of CTV's Canada A.M. and he was part of the country's first television political panel, along with Liberal Michael Kirby and New Democrat Gerald Caplan. While the three men often disagreed vehemently on issues, she said they became good friends and never indulged in cheap shots or personal attacks.
Segal could play political hardball, she said, but he was always respectful.
"He would never say anything about someone that he wouldn't say to someone" -- perhaps the legacy of his days with mentors like Bill Davis who practised a "kinder, gentler" style of politics, said Wallin.
He was also a Progressive Conservative -- and a red Tory at that, tilting more to the progressive part of the party's name -- and that, Wallin noted, was a different animal than the harder-edged, more right-wing Conservative party he eventually represented in the Senate after the merger of the PCs with the Canadian Alliance.
Mulroney said Segal brought "a cool head in some pretty tense situations" and an unshakable sense of his principles.
"Hugh was a loyal, delightful, warm, affectionate, reasonable guy, who brought a great deal to the decision-making process of my government," the former prime minister said in an interview on Thursday.
"His service to Canada was truly outstanding, and those of us who worked with him came to love him and will miss him terribly."
Mulroney is among those who describe Segal as the proverbial "happy warrior" -- an apt description for someone Fox said was so "affable and friendly and genuinely funny" that people often overlooked the "warrior" part of the sobriquet.
But there's no question he was both happy and a warrior.
Indeed, at numerous junctures, Segal seemed to be at war with his own party, to which he frequently gave unsolicited, public advice. Among the many thoughtful books he wrote was The Right Balance in 2011, in which he argued that modern conservatism needed to adopt a "political system of beliefs in which fairness and compassion are not threatening to enterprise, profit, growth or freedom."
About six months before the 2019 election, when Justin Trudeau's Liberal government was engulfed in a scandal over alleged interference in the justice system to help Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, Segal penned an op-ed warning Conservatives they'd hurt their chances of forming government if they continued blindly opposing every Liberal move and stoking revulsion at alleged government improprieties, rather than offering fresh, positive, nation-building proposals of their own.
"The lure of dog whistle politics (decrying asylum seekers arriving through non-official border entries and knowing this will attract the anti-immigration and anti-diversity vote; or declining to support statutory reform of the Senate while hoping not to get caught campaigning for the 'all partisan all the time' Senate of yore) may work for a moment in time. But the conservatism of anger, resentment, turning back the clock, ignoring legitimate constitutional and self-government rights of First Nations, have rarely in Canadian politics won elections," he wrote.
A lifelong advocate of a guaranteed, universal, basic income, Segal was unstinting in his condemnation of Doug Ford's newly minted Progressive Conservative government in Ontario when in 2018 it scrapped a basic income pilot project that Segal had helped design. He called the decision "horrific."
"I am embarrassed as a Progressive Conservative," he told CBC Radio, adding that social justice and equality of opportunity -- traditional hallmarks of progressive conservatism -- is clearly "of no value to this government."
While he was considered an astute political strategist, Segal was never able to get himself elected. He ran twice to become the member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and failed both times. In 1998, he ran for the leadership of the federal Progressive Conservatives, placing a distant second on the first ballot, after which he threw his support to the eventual winner, Joe Clark, who took the helm for the second time.
Segal was married to Donna Armstrong Segal, with whom he had one daughter, Jacqueline.
He died surrounded by family, who wrote in a statement that they were "deeply touched" by condolences from across the partisan spectrum.
"We take comfort in your stories of his service to Canada and all Canadians, his commitment to decency in our politics and his laugh," they wrote. "We thank you for loving Hugh as much as we do."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.
Hugh Segal was a great Canadian. During my government, he served honourably in the Senate and stood up forcefully for Canadian values as my Commonwealth emissary. Laureen and I send our deepest condolences to Donna and their family.— Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) August 10, 2023
Hugh Segal cared deeply about our country. He dedicated his life to public service. And he brought people together. Canada is a better place because of him. I’m sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones, and everyone who is mourning this loss.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 10, 2023
Very sad to hear of Hugh Segal’s all-too-early passing.— Michael Chong 🇨🇦 (@MichaelChongMP) August 10, 2023
I’ll remember Hugh for his ever-present laugh & encouraging words during the tough times. I’ll also remember him for his policy work - UBI, foreign policy & so much else.
My sympathies to Donna & their family.#cdnpoli https://t.co/jB9yiKMqEe
Deeply saddened by the passing of the honourable Hugh Segal. A gr8 Cdn who served Canada in many ways. Political strategist, comic author,academic,Senator.OoC. OOnt, Hon Cpt (Navy), mentor.— Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) August 10, 2023
Deeply loved by wife Donna & daughter Jacqueline. He will be missed by legions of friends. pic.twitter.com/8XMQm3tKbs
When I was first elected Hugh Segal told me something along the lines of, "Always do right by the people you represent. It might not be easy, but you'll be just fine." Sage advice from a man well respected by all political stripes. Rest in peace.— Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) August 10, 2023
Hugh Segal was a giant in Canadian politics but he always found time for anyone and everyone who wanted talk with him. My many meetings with him at Massey College were always inspiring. He served Canada with purpose and brought important issues to the national debate. https://t.co/AO5bM6wroS— Gary Anandasangaree (@gary_srp) August 10, 2023
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
opinion | Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Ceding political power to younger generations is one of the most gracious acts a leader can display, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. But these days, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation -- brought on by age -- are not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
Canada
-
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
-
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Severe thunderstorms could bring 40 to 75 mm of rain to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, warning the capital could see 30 to 40 mm of rain, hail and strong wind gusts.
-
Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public: documents
Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
World
-
Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine, $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says
President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
-
Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists to the edge of space
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, including a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Italy investigates migrant boat disaster, with 41 feared dead. Four survivors tell a harrowing tale
Prosecutors in Sicily on Thursday investigated a capsizing that left 41 migrants missing in the Mediterranean Sea after they set out in a flimsy boat from Tunisia, the latest in a string of similar tragedies involving people who entrust themselves to smugglers to reach Italy's shores.
-
Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife
Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan was allowed a brief visit by his wife on Thursday at a high-security prison where the top opposition leader and national cricket hero is being held, his lawyer said.
Politics
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has released draft regulations designed to clean Canada's electricity grid.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Amid suspected overdose deaths in N.L., advocates call for more access to naloxone
Harm-reduction advocates say an antidote to opioid overdoses should be more widely available across Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
-
NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan's west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.
Entertainment
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
More virtual lineups expected for tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto shows
Taylor Swift fans will have another chance today to score prized tickets to see the pop star perform in Toronto next year.
-
Emmy Awards move to January, placing them firmly in Hollywood's awards season
The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards have a new date -- one that places them squarely within Hollywood's awards season, for a change.
Business
-
Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists to the edge of space
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, including a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Canadian Tire sees cautious consumer spending drag down profits
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is reporting a drop in earnings and revenue as inflation tamps down consumer demand for discretionary goods.
Lifestyle
-
They plan destination weddings for the rich and famous. Here are their secrets
Engaged actors, sports stars and tech billionaires don’t spend their evenings on Google, searching for the perfect location. They enlist the world’s top destination wedding planners.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in U.S. history
A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
Sports
-
7 arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters' gangs
Police in northern Greece on Thursday detained seven Romanian men carrying knives and protective gear, amid concerns that a deadly soccer-related attack this week could attract more groups of violent supporters from around Europe.
-
As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia
While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
Autos
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.