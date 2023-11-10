Foreign interference inquiry taps convoy commission co-council to lead probe, opens call for participants

The federal public inquiry that will be probing foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic instructions launched the process for interested stakeholders to apply for standing on Friday and revealed that one of the lawyers that led the Emergencies Act inquiry has been named lead counsel.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue to lead the inquiry back in September — similar to the role held by Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) lead Justice Paul Rouleau in examining the "Freedom Convoy" protests — the lead council for the commission will be Shantona Chaudhury.

Chaudhury was one of the POEC's co-counsels who spent weeks questioning witnesses in open hearings — including Trudeau — and working with others behind closed doors to gather and analyze evidence.

In this role, Hogue says Chaudhury will lean on her national security law expertise in leading the team hired to conduct the foreign interference probe.

The names of those hired so far to be on this team have been posted online, with the launch of the inquiry's website on Friday, as well as information about the inquiry's mandate and public hearings plan.

Also posted online Friday was a new notice to interested parties and the public who want to participate in the hearings, along with accompanying application forms for those who want to be granted standing and receive funding.

The individuals and groups who want to be granted standing have to submit their application forms by 5 p.m. EDT on Nov. 22. In order to qualify, Hogue said these parties "must demonstrate a direct and substantial interest in the subject matter of the inquiry in their application."

Parties granted standing in the Emergencies Act inquiry included the federal government, the City of Ottawa, the OPP and the convoy organizers. In that instance, political parties were not granted standing. But given the electoral elements of the foreign interference probe, this time could be different.

"I am confident that everyone involved will work assiduously and co-operate in good faith," Hogue said.

Earlier this month, Hogue offered an initial progress update that outlined how her work will proceed in two key phases, with public hearings featuring "fact witnesses" and experts beginning early next year.

As was stated when the commissioner was appointed, the inquiry's first report is due Feb. 29, 2024 and the final report is due by Dec. 31, 2024.

"The Commission intends to set tight but fair deadlines, and to require all participants to meet them," Hogue said. "The Commission is committed to accomplishing its mandate with independence, impartiality, fairness, and transparency."

More details to come…