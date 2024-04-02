Politics

    • Foreign interference inquiry: Han Dong sought support from international students

    OTTAWA -

    Former Liberal MP Han Dong says he met with international students from China at a private school and encouraged them to register as Liberal members during his nomination race in 2021.

    He is testifying today in front of a federal inquiry into foreign interference into Canada's last two elections.

    Dong left the Liberal caucus following media reports that alleged he willingly participated in Chinese meddling and won his seat in 2019 with Beijing's help.

    He denies those claims and has countered with legal action against Global News and its parent company, Corus Entertainment.

    The reports alleged that Chinese international students with fake addresses had been bused into the riding and coerced to vote for Dong's nomination to avoid losing their student visas.

    Dong says a busload of international students did show up to vote in the nomination race, but he didn't view it as anything irregular at the time.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

