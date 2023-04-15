Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. MPs and Senators will return to their respective chambers next week, for the first of two five-straight weeks of sitting before the summer hiatus.
Top priority for the Liberal minority government will be passing bills. With 25 government bills before the House of Commons and six pieces of government legislation currently before the Senate, choices are going to have to be made about which bills will take precedence.
CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act
Current stage: Senate, consideration of messages from the House of Commons
Of all of the pieces of legislation before Parliament, Bill C-11 is the closest to passing, but reaching this stage was a very long time coming.
All that's left before this contentious commitment—aimed at compelling web giants to abide by Canadian content requirements and regulations comparable to traditional broadcasters— reaches the finish line, is for the Senate to decide if it can live with Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez's take-some-and-leave-some approach to a series of amendments made by the upper chamber.
Expected to be a priority bill on senators' agendas next week, stakeholders both for and against this legislation are anxiously awaiting to see whether the Senate plans to push back or pass Bill C-11 as it stands.
If you're interested in more of a deep dive into this legislation, check out this comprehensive explainer.
Bill C-21, the Act that amends a bunch of Acts, re: firearms
Current stage: House of Commons, being studied by the Public Safety and National Security Committee
After this legislation—aimed at tightening gun laws to include “red flag” provisions and restrict legal access to handguns— faced wide-spanning resistance over a later-retracted amendment package that sought to enshrine in law a definition for "assault-style" weapons that would've prohibited a long list of gun models, Bill C-21 has taken a bit of a legislative backseat.
Recently, the committee has pivoted from studying the bill itself to hearing from stakeholders on the impacts of the now-withdrawn amendments.
However, the bill may be getting renewed focus from the Liberals, buoyed by the series of calls contained in the recently released Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission final report.
The commissioners want Ottawa to move ahead with measures including revoking firearms licences for anyone convicted of gender-based, intimate partner or family violence. And they want to see the federal government prohibit all semi-automatic handguns and all semi-automatic rifles and shotguns that discharge centre-fire ammunition and that are designed to accept detachable magazines with capacities of more than five rounds.
Bill C-22, the Canada Disability Benefit Act
Current stage: Senate, being studied by the Social Affairs, Science and Technology Committee
Perhaps this bill has been chugging along under the radar of most Hill watchers, but for a piece of legislation that has all-party backing, it's taken two attempts to get it here. Bill C-22 proposes to create a federal income supplement for low-income, working-age people with disabilities, modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement.
It's the second time this benefit has been caught up in the legislative cycle, after a first iteration died in the House when the 2021 election was called. The NDP and advocates have been pushing the Liberals to follow through on this promise, or in the interim, offer comparable financial assistance until this benefit is up and running.
It was the first bill debated at the start of the fall sitting, and since has made it into the Senate.
Since beginning its study, the Senate committee has been holding twice-weekly meetings, with that pace scheduled to continue when sitting resumes next week.
Bill C-46, the Cost of Living Relief Act, No. 3
Current stage: House of Commons, second reading
This is a freshly tabled piece of legislation you likely missed in the post-budget flurry of political news, but it is one that's likely to come to the forefront in the coming days.
Billed as the Liberals' third "cost of living relief" bill, following last fall's unanimously supported GST rebate and NDP-backed housing benefit initiative, this bill pulls out two specific elements of the 2023 federal budget the Liberals want to see pass in short order.
Bill C-46 amends the Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Act to see the provinces and territories receive their one-time cash injection into their health-care systems. As part of the overall funding deals, this federal offer will see an immediate national and "unconditional" $2-billion top-up to the Canada Health Transfer (CHT). This money is to address urgent pressures being experienced at pediatric hospitals, emergency rooms and surgical centres.
It also looks to implement the one-time $2.5 billion "grocery rebate" for 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Not required to be spent at the grocery store, the rebate is being offered through the GST tax credit system and would see eligible couples with two children receive a payment of up to $467. A senior would receive $225, while a single person would receive $234.
The government has opted to break off these two policy changes likely in hopes that it can get all-party support and see Bill C-46 passed quickly. The NDP is already on board, and the Conservatives have previously said they'd uphold the health funding deals and joined the other parties in passing the GST rebate last time, so we'll see if that translates to voting "yea" this time.
Bill C-TBD, the incoming budget implementation legislation
Current stage: Yet to be tabled
While this bill has yet to be introduced—or even put on notice—as soon as it drops it is set to be a top, if not the top, priority piece of legislation for the Liberals.
That's because beyond the two measures pulled out into Bill C-46, in order to enact the array of spending commitments in the 2023 federal budget that require related legislative tinkering, this bill needs to become law.
While it has yet to be presented, parsing the "proposed legislative action" annex of the budget—largely non-fiscal measures the Liberals will be stuff into the coming budget implementation bill, or BIA—indicates a host of grab-bag law changes.
From moving ahead with an electronic citizenship program and changes for natural health products, to amending an act regarding royal titles and imposing new privacy requirements on political parties, here's a rundown of some of the odds and ends in Budget 2023.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; no one hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
Document leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted.
Financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, just like the rest of the economy.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
