Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit

OTTAWA -

The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.

At the opening of the day's events, the federal government tabled a pair of bills to implement a trio of measures it says will help low-to-modest income families make ends meet.

Promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month—in collaboration with the NDP as part of their confidence-and-supply agreement—one bill would allow for a temporary doubling of the federal GST rebate, while the other would enact a dental care benefit as well as a benefit top-up for renters.

While the government has already outlined the key features of these commitments, government officials will be briefing reporters on the specifics followed by a press conference from the ministers responsible for the files.

The government has said that approximately 11 million individuals and families would receive a boost through the GST rebate hike, which is set to administer $2.5 billion in additional funding to current recipients as a one-time, lump-sum payment before the year’s end.

The housing and dental benefits are set to be attestation-based and facilitated through the Canada Revenue Agency. The dental benefit would see a stop-gap measure in place to offer up to $650 per child under the age of 12 by Dec. 1, while low-income renters would be eligible for a top-up to a previously-announced $500 one-time aid measure.

Setting up what the government's legislative priorities will be for the fall sitting, Government House Leader Mark Holland told reporters Tuesday morning that the Liberals heard clearly from Canadians this summer about the inflation pressures they are facing, and that will be a focus in the House.

He also framed the new bills as plans that are "rooted in reality"—meant to help those most vulnerable without further exacerbating inflation—while seemingly taking a shot at the new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is sure to also be focusing on the economy this fall.

"These are a truly historic and challenging times globally, so we have to be responsible in what we're putting in the window to Canadians, and honest with them about both the challenges we face, and the solutions," Holland said.

"This is not a time for parlour tricks. This is not a time for shell games. This is a time for real solutions."

Meanwhile, the first bill up for debate in the House of Commons is Bill C-22, the Canada Disability Benefit Act. This legislation was tabled in June and has been awaiting the return of members of Parliament to Ottawa to be able to advance.

It's the second time this benefit has been caught up in the legislative cycle, after a first iteration died in the House when the 2021 election was called. The NDP have been pushing the Liberals to follow through on this promise.

The bill, if passed as drafted, would establish a new benefit that the government is billing as "an important part of Canada’s social safety net" that would benefit hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities, however it does not specify how much money would be offered.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough will be taking reporters' questions about the bill this afternoon.

More to come...