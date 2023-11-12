Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, “constructive dialogue,” and “creating space for education.”
“And ensuring that we are, yes, having respectful dialogue, and understanding that some discourse, not everyone's going to agree … but it must be done in ways that are rooted in those values of what it means to be Canadian, what it means to live in a country of so many backgrounds,” said Amira Elghawaby, special representative on combating Islamophobia.
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos airing Sunday, Elghawaby and Deborah Lyons, the federal government’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism, sat down together for an extensive conversation about how to counter hate in Canada.
This week in Montreal, Molotov cocktails were found at a synagogue and Jewish community centre, and shots were later fired at two Jewish schools.
Meanwhile, a newly released Senate report on Islamophobia is warning urgent action is needed, concluding that "the disturbing rise of violence and hatred stemming from Islamophobia is a trend that needs to be reversed."
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also stopped for more than 10 minutes to address reporters specifically on the issue of the rise of hate in Canada since the current war in the Middle East began on Oct. 7.
"We're seeing right now a rise in antisemitism that is terrifying," he said.
"This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period,” he also said. “And period, the rise of Islamophobia we're seeing across this country and around the world is also unacceptable."
Lyons — a career diplomat who took over the job as special envoy from former federal justice minister Irwin Cotler just last month — said the spike in hatred and violence is making Jewish people “feel unsafe, and not supported, and insecure in their own communities.”
“I also am very committed to this because I have lived and worked as a diplomat in countries where you could see the sliding back of democratic values, of openness, of justice, of support for rule of law,” she said. “I see how quickly it happens. We cannot allow it to happen in Canada and our Jewish community certainly doesn't want that to happen.”
Elghawaby emphasized that it’s important to come together and lean into Canada’s “cherished values,” despite many “feeling excruciating pain right now.”
When asked about the significance of having a conversation that includes both antisemitism and Islamophobia together, Lyons responded, "I know that the way out of this is from our communities coming together."
"This is a huge challenge. But we cannot fail at it, and we'll only succeed if we're able to demonstrate that the community has come together," she added.
Elghawaby and Lyons’ discussion with Kapelos is in the video player at the top of this article.
With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Jury finds Nygard guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquits him on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women’s fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Canadian woman confirms father has left Gaza today as Rafah crossing reopens
A London, Ont. woman whose father tried to flee the besieged Gaza Strip six times said he was finally able to make it to safety on Sunday after the Rafah border crossing into Egypt reopened following a two-day closure.
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Millions of Indians set a new world record celebrating Diwali as worries about air pollution rise
Millions of Indians celebrated Diwali on Sunday with a new Guinness World Record number of bright earthen oil lamps as concerns about air pollution soared in the South Asian country.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to 'Saturday Night Live'
Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust."
