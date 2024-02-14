Federal government and Northwest Territories sign $36 million in health-care deals

Yellowknife -

The Northwest Territories has signed deals with the federal government that earmark $36 million for the territory's health system.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says one deal will see $24 million over three years go toward recruiting doctors and nurses and boosting addiction and mental health services, including programs to fight suicide.

A second deal is to bring $12 million over five years to the territory to improve its long-term care and aging supports.

Lesa Semmler, the N.W.T. health and social services minister, says the deal was worked out in partnership with the territory's Indigenous governments.

The N.W.T. will also work with the federal government to improve how health information is collected and shared while streamlining foreign credential recognition for health specialists.

The deal is part of a series of tailored bilateral health agreements between Ottawa and the provinces and territories totalling $25 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.