OTTAWA -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has held on to power at a pivotal time in the pandemic, clinching another minority government in the 2021 federal election.

CTV News’ Decision Desk declared the Liberal minority win after polls closed across the country.

While long lines in some ridings mean voters could be casting ballots for hours more, early results show the Liberals elected or leading in 152 seats.

There are 338 federal ridings up for grabs tonight. A party needs to win at least 170 seats to form a majority government.

Heading into this race the Liberals held 155 seats, the Conservatives held 119 seats, the Bloc Quebecois held 32 seats, the NDP held 24 seats, the Green Party held two seats, there were five Independent MPs, and one vacancy.

Trudeau called the federal election on Aug. 15, putting the end to his nearly two-year minority Parliament, in search of a majority win.

When Trudeau called this election on a sunny Sunday morning in mid-August, he set up his re-election bid as a chance for Canadians to have their voices heard about who they want to lead the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, and into a new era of considerable change.

Based on the initial results, the overall seat distribution in the House of Commons has not shifted considerably, meaning the Liberals will once again have to find dance partners in other opposition parties to pass key legislation.