TORONTO -- With the Liberals winning another minority government, but several individual seats still yet to be decided, here’s a look at some of the prominent individual riding results of the 2021 federal election:

Liberals

Winners

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau re-elected in the Quebec riding of Papineau, ahead of second-place finisher Christine Pare.

• Chrystia Freeland, minister of finance and deputy prime minister, was re-elected over the NDP’s Nicole Robicheau in the Toronto riding of University-Rosedale.

• Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan re-elected in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of St. John’s South-Mount Pearl.

• Sean Fraser, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance for middle class prosperity, re-elected in the Nova Scotia riding of Central Nova over Conservative Steven Cotter.

• Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacCauley won his seat for the 11th straight time in the Prince Edward Island riding of Cardigan, defeating Conservative Wayne Phelan.

• Liberal Jenica Atwin, who was elected for the Green Party in 2019 but crossed the floor in June, won a nail-biter over Conservative Andrea Johnson in the New Brunswick riding of Fredericton. For much of the evening, Atwin trailed in the count, but pulled ahead late.

Losers

• Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan lost her seat in Nova Scotia’s South Shore-St. Margarets to Conservative Rick Perkins.

• Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development, lost her seat to Conservative Michelle Ferreri in the Ontario riding of Peterborough-Kawartha.

• Liberal Lenore Zann lost to Conservative Stephen Elllis in the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester. Lenore, a former NDP MLA and leadership candidate for the party, crossed to the Liberals in 2019 and won the federal seat.

Conservatives

• Leader Erin O’Toole defeated Liberal Jonathan Giancroce in the Ontario riding of Durham with about 50 per cent of the vote.

NDP

• Leader Jagmeet Singh retained his seat in the Burnaby South riding, fighting back a challenge by Liberal Brea Huang Sami.

• Blake Desjarlais, a Metis candidate, upset incumbent Conservative Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach.

Bloc Quebecois

• Leader Yvres-Francois Blanchet was re-elected in the riding of Beloeil-Chambly with about 54 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal Marie-Chantal Hamel.

People’s Party of Canada

• Leader Maxime Bernier was defeated by Conservative incumbent Richard Lehoux in the Quebec riding of Beauce.

Green Party

• Former leader Elizabeth May retained her seat in the B.C. riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, taking 38 per cent of the vote ahead of Conservative David Busch.

• Leader Annamie Paul failed to win the seat in Toronto Centre, losing to Liberal Marci Ien.