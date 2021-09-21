TORONTO -- U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed their shared commitments to strengthen their economies during the call and pledged to continue to co-ordinate on the COVID-19 pandemic response, according to a readout of the call.

The Liberal Party was declared the winner in Monday’s federal election and will be forming another minority government for the 44th Parliament.

"The President expressed to Prime Minister Trudeau his desire to continue working closely and deepening collaboration with Canada – one of our nation’s top partners," the White House said.