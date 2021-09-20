Annamie Paul defeated as Green vote dries up
Published Monday, September 20, 2021 11:42PM EDT
TORONTO -- In her second bid to win the Toronto Centre riding, Green Leader Annamie Paul didn't come close.
CTV News declared the riding for Liberal incumbent Marci Ien around 11:30 p.m. At that point, Paul was in a distant fourth place.
Paul, who was elected Green leader in 2020 and finished second in a Toronto Centre byelection later that year, was dogged by party infighting in the run-up to the election.
At the time the riding was called, the party had garnered just over two per cent of counted ballots country-wide, well down from the 6.55 per cent support it obtained in 2019.
