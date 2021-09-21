TORONTO -- The Bloc Quebecois’ hopes of increasing its number of seats in the House of Commons were dashed as Liberals won another minority in Monday’s federal election.

As of 12:30 EDT Tuesday, the Bloc is leading or elected in 31 seats in Quebec, a slight dip from the 32 it won back in 2019.

Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet won his own riding of Beloeil—Chambly for the second time, with 53 per cent of the vote.

“The result is hard to comment,” Blanchet said in a speech following the election, translated from French. “The percentage is pretty much the same. The amount of seats is about the same. It is about the same for pretty much everyone.”

“Quebecers are not expecting less from the Bloc Quebecois and from each of our elected candidates.”

The Bloc are gaining in the ridings of Brome-Missisquoi and Chateauguay-Lacolle, while the party is behind in the Berthier-Maskinonge and Longueuil-Saint-Hubert ridings.

The 31 seats, if held once final election results are in, would leave the Bloc Quebecois with third party status in the House of Commons. The NDP are elected or leading in 26 seats as of early Tuesday morning.

When it came to the popular vote, the Bloc hold a roughly one-percent lead over the Liberals in Quebec, with more that 835,000 votes as of Tuesday at 12:15 a.m.

Blanchet ran on a campaign of protecting the values of Quebec that included plans to bring a vaccine production plant to the province and increased health-care transfer payments for the province.

Quebec, with several ridings that could have seen three-way races, became a focal point for the party leaders throughout the campaign.

Following the second official federal leaders’ debate, Quebec became a focus following a question regarding the province’s secularism bill, which bans civil servants from wearing religious symbols or garb.

The law has been criticized for being discriminatory, but Blanchet has defended it.

"It became a tool to say Quebec is this and that and racist and xenophobic and all of that," Blanchet said in the debate.