OTTAWA -- While the election result means a host of old faces will soon return to Ottawa for the next session of Parliament, a handful of notable newbies will also make their way to the Hill too, each with a unique storyline.

George Chahal

Liberal candidate George Chahal has scored the party’s only seat in Calgary, puncturing the Conservative fortress there. In the tight Calgary Skyview race, Chahal defeated incumbent Conservative candidate Jag Sahota by more than 3,000 votes.

This was Chahal’s first time running as a federal MP but not his first go in the political ring. He was elected to Calgary City Council in 2017. Before that, he worked in the financial sector as well as in construction and development. He also initiated and chaired Calgary's Community Based Public Safety Task Force and was appointed to the Calgary Police Commission.

Could he even earn a spot on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s front bench?

Mike Morrice

Green candidate Mike Morrice ensured the Green Party didn’t lose its two-person count in the House of Commons on Monday night. He and former party leader Elizabeth May now occupy those seats. However, there is still a tight race unfolding in Nanaimo-Ladysmith involving Green candidate Paul Manley.

After winning in Kitchener Centre, Morrice becomes the first Green MP ever elected in Ontario.

Before entering politics, he founded Sustainable Waterloo Region, a non-profit that helps the local businesses in the Waterloo region become more environmentally and economically sustainable. He also founded Green Economy Canada, which builds hubs across Canada to set and meet sustainability targets.

Michelle Ferreri

Conservative candidate Michelle Ferreri was arguably the cause of the biggest Liberal upset on election night.

Ferreri unseated former Liberal cabinet minister Maryam Monsef in the Peterborough-Kawartha riding, reversing a decades-long trend that sees local electors voting in line with the party that has formed government.

Ferreri is described on her personal website as an “an award-winning entrepreneur… public speaker, social media marketer and influencer.” She was born in Douro, Ont. and has lived in the riding her entire life.

She says her and her husband’s combined five children will help her mediate tough debates in Ottawa.

Lori Idlout

Nunavut has chosen another NDP MP to represent them in Ottawa, this time in newcomer Lori Idlout.

Idlout is a trained lawyer, practising at the Qusagaq Law Office in Iqaluit. She has also founded three businesses in Nunavut focused on building stronger infrastructure, creating opportunities for Inuit artisans, and providing support to Hunters and Trappers Organizations, the Government of Nunavut, and Inuit Organizations.

Idlout replaces Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, who announced she wouldn’t be seeking re-election in May. Qaqqaq made waves for her commentary about the racism she experienced while serving in Parliament.

Kevin Vuong

Electors in Spadina-Fort York voted in Kevin Vuong as a Liberal MP but he’ll sit as an Independent in the House of Commons after the Liberals cut ties with him before election day.

Reports of a dropped sexual assault charge came to light during the campaign prompting the Liberals to look into the issue. Days later, the party issued a statement saying if elected, Vuong wouldn’t sit as a caucus member.

Vuong is a lecturer, military officer and an entrepreneur, founding TakeCare Supply amid the pandemic, which produces reusable masks.

Leaders at the provincial level say Vuong should "examine his conscience" and not sit as MP.