OTTAWA -- The two front runners of the federal election campaign thus far face their own set of pressures heading into tonight’s first French-language debate as they try to win votes in Quebec.

The TVA debate mid-way through the campaign will be Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s first time in the federal election debate ring and will require him to flex his French-language muscles.

“I think people will be watching very closely, not just people in Quebec or francophones outside of Quebec but journalists and commentators, because we want to see how he will do during this first debate that’s in French, it’s not his mother tongue, so people will be looking at his capacity to handle questions and debate in that language,” Daniel Beland, political science professor at McGill University, told CTV News Channel on Thursday.

While Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has more experience in this setting, polls continue to show his party is losing ground to the Conservatives and his support in Quebec will have a major impact on his success come Sept. 20.

New nightly tracking numbers conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and The Globe and Mail show that O’Toole – for the first time in the campaign – numerically surpassed Trudeau when respondents were asked who their preferred choice of prime minister is. O’Toole had just over 29 per cent of support, while Trudeau had 28.5 per cent.

In an interview with CTV National News, Nik Nanos said the Liberals continue to face criticism for calling an election.

“What we’ve seen during the course of this campaign is the Liberals being dogged by questions about whether the campaign is necessary. Also the disruptions of Liberal campaign events by anti-vaccination individuals has basically disrupted the ability of Justin Trudeau and the Liberals to get their message out and basically it’s been advantage Erin O’Toole,” he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves Francois-Blanchet will also partake in the debate Thursday evening. The Green Party’s Annamie Paul and the Peoples’ Party’s Maxime Bernier weren’t invited to participate.

Beland says the environment, housing affordability, and health care are issues likely to surface during the debate.

The TVA debate was seen as pivotal in the 2019 campaign.

Then-Conservative leader Andrew Scheer's evasiveness on the issues of abortion and medical assistance in dying was widely seen as halting early Conservative momentum, ultimately enabling Trudeau's Liberals to eke out a minority win.

The performance of Blanchet, a newcomer to federal politics at the time, was also credited with giving new life to the Bloc Quebecois, which helped rob Trudeau of a second majority mandate.

Tonight's two-hour debate begins at 8 p.m. ET.

The official English-language debate will air on Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT and the official French-language debate will air a day prior on Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. Both will include all leaders from the five major political parties.

With files from The Canadian Press.