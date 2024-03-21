Families who fled Gaza before applying for special visa must find other way to Canada
The federal government says people who managed to escape the Gaza Strip no longer qualify for a special program to reunite with extended family members in Canada if they didn't finish the application process before they left.
The government launched a special visa program in January that would offer temporary refuge to as many as 1,000 people in Gaza who have extended family members in Canada.
But a statement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirms people who escaped to Egypt before reaching the second stage of the application process aren't eligible.
Instead, the department says those people can apply to come to Canada through other immigration programs.
The government has tried to advocate on behalf of more than 300 Palestinians trapped in Gaza to escape through the border controlled by Egypt and Israel, but so far has been unsuccessful.
Some families have paid thousands of dollars to private companies that have helped their families get to Egypt, but now find themselves stuck.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.
U.S. doctors perform world's first genetically edited pig kidney transplant
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
B.C. village not on the hook after flood causes significant damage to woman's home
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
Grisly teen murder case shocks China and shines a light on 'left behind' children
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Wave of snowstorms expected in parts of Canada ahead of first weekend of spring
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
Infant dies from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine, parents charged: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
Prince Harry's landline calls bugged by Murdoch papers, lawyers say
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
Ottawa woman completes 40,000-piece Disney puzzle, among the largest in the world
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
The bright side of divorce, according to experts
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
