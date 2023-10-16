'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
"It is imperative that this happens," Trudeau said, providing an update in the House of Commons on the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
The prime minister said that as evacuation efforts continue in Israel and the West Bank, challenges persist in opening a humanitarian corridor in Gaza — where Israel has cut off access to essential supplies including food, water and electricity — as it is governed by Hamas, which the Canadian government has designated a terrorist organization.
"Canada fully supports Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law and in Gaza, as elsewhere. International law, including humanitarian law, must be upheld by all," Trudeau said. "Even wars have rules."
Trudeau's remarks come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, and the subsequent Israeli retaliation. As of Monday, the war has claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people.
The prime minister mentioned the work by Global Affairs Canada to glean more information about three other missing Canadians, who he said in French "may be hostages," as well as the $10 million in aid being offered to address "urgent needs" in the region.
"Over a week ago, Canadians awoke to horrifying images coming out of Israel, after the terrorist organization Hamas launched an attack of unspeakable brutality," he said.
"Hamas continues to commit unspeakable atrocities and are trying to instigate further acts of violence against Jewish people. Let me be clear about Hamas: they are not freedom fighters, they are not a resistance, they are terrorists. … But let me also be extremely clear that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, nor their legitimate aspirations."
Trudeau added the address to his itinerary midday, after previously indicating he would be in "private meetings."
'RETRIBUTION IS NOT JUSTICE': NDP
Opposition party representatives then took turns responding to the prime minister's update, providing them an opportunity to address the major international developments and their ongoing concerns, including whether more can be done to see potential Canadian hostages freed and to enhance security at domestic places of worship.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said "death cult" Hamas needs to be destroyed and that the suffering of the Palestinian people "is a tragedy," but in his assessment, the degree of sophistication of the initial surprise attack suggests the "dictatorship in Tehran" played a role, a claim which has not yet been verified.
"This attack was also an attack on Canadians … Canadian citizens missing are believed to be held hostage among the 199 by Hamas who hold their people, their own people under siege, in their gruesome grip, serving as a proxy for the regime in Iran. Imposing maximum terror on everyone in their path of destruction," Poilievre said.
NDP MP and foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson became emotional during her remarks when referencing one civil society organization's report suggesting the equivalent of one child every 15 minutes has been killed in Gaza.
"One war crime does not excuse another. Retribution is not justice, retribution does not bring peace," she said. "I am begging the government to realize that what they say now matters. It matters so much, and they must call for a ceasefire," she said.
Just prior to his remarks, the issue came up repeatedly during question period, seeing Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen fielding opposition inquiries.
Lines of questioning included the asking of what more humanitarian and consular aid Canada will be offering, how Canada's response stacks up internationally, and whether Canada is prepared to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
SPECIAL DEBATE, EMOTIONS HIGH
The Peace Tower and the West Block are pictured over a garden at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
MPs unanimously agreed Monday to hold an hours-long take-note debate "on the situation in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank," beginning between 6:30 and 7 p.m. EDT in the House of Commons.
Special take-note debates allow parliamentarians from all sides and regions of the country to rise and address major national or international matters in a longer format.
With now five Canadians confirmed dead and identified — 21-year-old Netta Epstein, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi, 33-year-old Alexandre Look and 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaploun — and controversial pro-Palestinian protests occurring in major cities, the events of the last week have had deep impacts across the country.
During their afternoon statements, party representatives reflected on how emotions are running high in this country, as many Canadians either know someone, or know someone who knows someone, impacted by the ongoing conflict.
Trudeau spoke about how he's heard from Palestinian-Canadian families who have loved ones in Gaza spreading themselves across homes to prevent the possibility of them all being lost in a single moment, and from Muslim and Jewish Canadians who are fearful of antisemitic and Islamophobic attacks here.
"The list of worries is endless. The fear is real," Trudeau said. "Remember, it's a short path from mistrusting your neighbour, to entrenching division. A peaceful society does not happen by accident and won't continue without effort. We live in a country that upholds the freedom of expression, including religious and cultural expression, and every Canadian should feel safe doing so."
