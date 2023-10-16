21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
The first group of Canadians from the West Bank has crossed into Jordan on Monday, Canada's minister of foreign affairs said.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Melanie Joly confirmed the group arrived safely Joly’s office later confirmed to CTVNews.ca that 21 Canadians made the crossing.
Joly said she was "elated" the group of Canadians arrived after "around the clock" work from teams in Israel, Jordan and Canada.
Global Affairs Canada held a technical briefing Sunday to update Canadians on the crisis and the government's plans to help Canadians in the region.
Assistant deputy minister for consular security and emergency management Julie Sunday explained some of the government's plans for the evacuation, which included land transportation beginning as early as Monday.
She said Canadians would get on one bus from Ramallah and cross the West Bank through Allenby Gate. From there they would switch buses before entering Jordan, and added more details would be made available "in the coming days."
Tensions have continued to escalate between Israel and Hamas, which the Canadian government has declared a terrorist group, since the surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
To date, five Canadians have been confirmed killed amid the war, as Canada continues to plan pathways for citizens, permanent residents and their families out of the war zone.
On Monday, Israeli forces were preparing for a ground attack into Gaza and had been asking civilians to find a way out of the region. There are about 450 Canadians registered in the West Bank and Gaza, and more than 6,800 Canadians registered in Israel.
A previous pathway out of Gaza through Egypt fell through over the weekend.
As of Sunday evening, about 1,000 Canadians have been repatriated from Israel to Athens via a Canadian Armed Forced operation. Since the beginning of the crisis, Global Affairs Canada has received about 4,200 inquiries.
With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
-
Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
One person dies after being struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto
One person has died after being struck by a dump truck in midtown Toronto.
-
The 'grandparent scam' is victimizing Toronto seniors. This is how Canada's Big Six banks are responding
What happens after vigilance fails and scammers capitalize in on a senior’s good nature? This is how Canadian banks are responding to the 'grandparent scam.'
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Man accused of going 252 km/h on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing several charges after an officer on Highway 401 caught him driving more than 2.5 times the speed limit.
Zexi Li, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyers spar over use of the word 'occupation' in court
The woman who went to court to get an injunction against the 'Freedom Convoy' last year is set to testify today in the criminal trial of two of the protest's organizers. Zexi Li is expected to take the stand in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are accused mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges.
Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
-
Motorists caught off-guard, businesses impacted by lengthy closure of busy Barrie intersection
Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.
-
3 men arrested with stolen catalytic converters at Barrie Motel
Three men face charges after officers say they discovered several stolen catalytic converters in Barrie.
Missing person connected to multi-day investigation at Guelph home: Police
Guelph police are looking for a missing man who they say may have information about an ongoing police investigation.
-
Driver charged in five-vehicle crash in Cambridge
A 23-year-old from Cambridge has been charged in a five-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
GED test to end next spring
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
OPP searching for three suspects following incident in Ingersoll
Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a home on Robinson Road where they said suspects tried to get into a home and fled on foot before being confronted by the homeowner.
-
Replica firearm seized after individual attends Oktoberfest dressed as 'Call of Duty' character: St. Thomas police
Police in St. Thomas seized a replica firearm over the weekend after a person with what was believed to have been a gun was reported at an Oktoberfest event.
-
Charges laid after weapons, ammo seized from Old South residence
A London, Ont. man is facing multiple criminal charges after police executed a search warrant and seized weapons and ammunition over the weekend.
Arson investigators to attend scene of fire in Windsor
Crews were called to the scene in the area of 100 Elliott Street near Goyeau Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Magna Integram Windsor Seating workers vote 99 percent in favour of strike
Employees at Magna Integram Windsor Seating have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if needed.
-
Comedian Russell Peters returns to Caesars Windsor this winter
Comedian Russell Peters is coming back to Windsor this January.
Montreal-area high school on lockdown
A high school on Montreal's South Shore is on lockdown after police were called to respond to a report of individuals who were 'possibly armed' nearby.
-
Montreal police unveil new, eye-catching pedestrian safety campaign
Drivers heading south on d'Iberville Street in Montreal's east end could soon be confronted by their worst nightmare -- what could happen if they're not careful behind the wheel.
-
More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties.
-
N.S. RCMP say public not at risk as search continues for motel shooting suspect
Nova Scotia RCMP say they don't believe there is any threat to the public as they continue their search for a potentially armed man suspected of shooting a woman at a motel in Brookfield, N.S.
-
Winnipeg man pleads not-guilty in killing of parents and attack on nurse
Lawyers for a man accused of killing his parents and attacking a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital nearly two years ago say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.
-
School burns down in Powerview-Pine Falls; RCMP investigating
A fire that engulfed an abandoned school in Powerview-Pine Falls Saturday night is being treated as suspicious by RCMP.
-
In-custody death being investigated: Winnipeg police
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Winnipeg Police Service.
Alberta Review Board allows some freedoms for Airdrie man who killed mother
The Alberta Review Board says a young man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan is allowed trips to Calgary.
-
Two killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border after swerving to avoid moose: RCMP
A man and a teenage girl died in a collision between an SUV and a cattle hauler near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Sunday night.
-
New shelter spaces for women aim to tackle capacity issues for the Mustard Seed
The Mustard Seed is opening 40 new shelter spaces for women only with help from the province on Monday.
Guilty plea entered in killing during attempted robbery in Edson
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Edson man during an attempted robbery.
-
Suspect fatally shot by northern Alta. RCMP on Sunday
A person was shot and killed by Mounties in northern Alberta on Sunday.
-
Flu, COVID-19 immunizations begin in Alberta
Starting Monday, Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for their seasonal flu and COVID-19 shots and Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are still plenty of open spaces.
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
-
Search for senior missing in Whistler suspended
The search for a missing 80-year-old man and his dog in Whistler was suspended Sunday after volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours in seven days.
-
Order of B.C. recipient paid $28,000 plus travel expenses for hip replacement surgery in Alberta
Not able to walk and on strong opioids for pain, Tracy Porteous decided she couldn’t wait any longer. She decided to pay for private hip replacement surgery in Calgary.
Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.
-
-
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
-
Chris Evans says he's 'enjoying life' as a newlywed after marrying Alba Baptista
Chris Evans has traded in his Captain America shield for a wedding band on Saturday during an appearance at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), where he publicly confirmed for the first time that he recently wed actress Alba Baptista.
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.
-
LinkedIn cuts more than 600 workers, about 3 per cent of workforce
LinkedIn said Monday it is laying off hundreds of employees amounting to about 3 per cent of the social media company's workforce. The Microsoft-owned career network is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams.
-
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
-
Pepper X marks the spot as South Carolina pepper expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record
Ed Currie, the South Carolina hot pepper expert who crossbred and grew the Carolina Reaper that's hotter than most pepper sprays police use to subdue unruly criminals, has broken his own world record with a pepper that's three times hotter.
Olympic committee president Thomas Bach says term limits at the IOC 'are necessary'
One day after some Olympic officials urged him to scrap term limits and stay for four more years, IOC president Thomas Bach said Monday they 'are necessary.' The German lawyer also took a public swipe at potential successor Sebastian Coe because some colleagues think he is campaigning too early.
-
IOC warns countries that block athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
Countries that exclude athletes from competing for political reasons risk harming their plans to host an Olympic Games, the IOC said Sunday.
-
Tom Kim becomes youngest golfer to win three PGA Tour titles since Tiger Woods
Almost exactly a year on from easing to a three-shot victory at the same event, it makes Kim the first golfer to defend the Shriners Children's Open since Jim Furyk in 1999, and the youngest to win three PGA Tour titles since Tiger Woods.
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.