'Enormous loss': Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.
Lalonde was the principal secretary to former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau from 1968 to 1972.
Trudeau said in a tweet on Sunday evening that Lalonde "was brilliant" and that his death represents an "enormous loss" to Canada.
Trudeau says Lalonde "ultimately transformed the way we thought about health and, in doing so, he no doubt changed -- and saved -- countless lives."
The Canadian Museum of History says Lalonde interrupted a legal and academic career to serve as a special legal adviser to former prime minister John Diefenbaker's minister of justice, E. Davie Fulton, from 1959 to 1960.
The museum says Lalonde also became a special adviser to former prime minister Lester Pearson in 1967 and successfully ran for Parliament in 1972, serving as minister of national health and welfare from 1972 to 1977.
Marc Lalonde was brilliant. I remember him and my dad sitting around our dinner table, having long and engaging debates on anything and everything – including our country, its people, and its future. It was clear my dad had a lot of respect for him and, as I grew up and came to…— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 8, 2023
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
Here’s how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
War shadows Victory Day, Russia's integral holiday
Victory Day, Russia's most important secular holiday, lauds two tenets that are central to the country's identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year.
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India; at least 22 dead
A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said.
5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023
Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
Here’s how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada's $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers
Over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people have died in 22 mass killings in the U.S., an average of one mass killing a week. The total represents the highest number of mass-killing deaths this early in the year since at least 2006, an Associated Press data analysis shows.
Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman: AP source
Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.
Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as attacks kill 4
Ukraine air defenses shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv in Russia's latest nighttime assault, as attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin's forces killed four civilians, officials said Monday.
Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal
Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region.
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
Airstrikes over southern Syria early Monday killed one of the country's most well-known drug dealers, an opposition war monitor and a pro-government radio station reported.
Turkiye's opposition denounces fairness of vote under Erdogan
As Turkiye heads for presidential and parliamentary elections at the weekend that are shaping up to be the strongest challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his 20 years as leader, complaints are growing about the fairness of the vote.
'Enormous loss': Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that former federal Liberal minister Marc Lalonde has died at age 93.
Chong says it's 'astonishing' that PM never saw reports of foreign threats to an MP
Conservative MP Michael Chong says it's 'astonishing' to him that the prime minister has not implemented a more effective reporting system between Canada's spy agency and the government in the event of foreign interference attempts and threats from foreign actors on Canadian officials.
Decision on Chinese diplomats being made 'very, very carefully': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any decision to expel Chinese diplomats over alleged attempts to threaten a Conservative MP is being made 'very, very carefully.'
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
Nuclear watchdog's worries grow over Ukraine plant safety
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog expressed growing anxiety about the safety of a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant near the front lines of fighting in Ukraine after the Moscow-installed governor of the area ordered the evacuation of the city where most plant staff live.
New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts
Tracking down accurate information about Philadelphia's elections on Twitter used to be easy. The account for the city commissioners who run elections, @phillyvotes, was the only one carrying a blue check mark, a sign of authenticity.
Set to host, U.K. taking Eurovision very seriously this year
There's nothing like nearly winning to wake people up. And the U.K.'s second-place position at last year's Eurovision Song Contest has helped kickstart widespread enthusiasm for 2023's edition -- taking place in Liverpool this week.
Blind pianist stuns and Kermit steals the show: Five takeaways from the Coronation Concert
From 13-year-old Lucy Illingworth's moving performance to Kermit the Frog's cameo appearance, royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her top five takeaways from the Coronation Concert.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing at King Charles' coronation concert
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the centre stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
Stock market today: Asian shares start week with gains
Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a widespread rally on Wall Street partly spurred by Apple's report of better profit than expected.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada's $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Lulu who? A cult brand takes on the booming culture of 'dupes'
The hashtag #dupe -- or cheaper alternatives to household names or luxury brands, but not considered counterfeits because most don't make an effort to fake logos -- has racked up billions of views. And one pricey brand is taking the trend head on by offering the real thing.
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
Her dad was diagnosed with cancer. To honour him, this teen donated thousands of books to kids in hospitals
Emily Bhatnagar has always found solace in reading. When she's struggling with anxiety and depression, she turns to books. So when she accidentally saw a text message on her father's phone notifying relatives he had stage 4 thyroid cancer, she masked her fears with the one thing she's always found comfort in.
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
What is horse racing doing to prevent catastrophic injuries?
The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day, when more than 150,000 people jammed Churchill Downs.
RECAP: Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead
The Florida Panthers scored in overtime to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in their second round NHL playoff series.
Oakland Athletics' announcer suspended indefinitely after using racial slur
Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during the team's pre-game show prior to the A's road game against Kansas City Royals on Friday, an NBC Sports California spokesperson told CNN.
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.